Defending Open champion Henrik Stenson returned after his first round on Thursday at Royal Birkdale to discover his rental house had been burgled.

The Swede was said to be visibly upset that cash, watches, electrical items and all his clothes for the week had been stolen.

But, much, to the relief of Stenson and the R&A, the Claret Jug was returned earlier in the week. Indeed it is thought that his house was identified after a promotional video went viral of him arriving in Southport with the trophy in a futuristic Mercedes.

Fortunately Stenson returned the Claret Jug earlier in the week ( Getty )

“It is obviously very special for me to be playing here in front of the fantastic Birkdale crowds as the defending Open Champion so I am going to try not to let this spoil the week in any way,” Stenson said ahead of his second round.

“I am extremely grateful that my family were not in the house at the time. As many of you know the Claret Jug was returned to the R&A on Monday but unfortunately, along with some valuable personal items, they have taken all of my clothing for the week.”

Stenson was swindled out of £6million in 2009 when he invested in a bogus scheme set up by American financier Allen Stanford. Stanford was convicted of a £5 billion fraud and is currently serving a 110-year prison sentence.