Defending champion Danny Willett was left praying for some help from the "golfing gods" after suffering more misery on the opening hole at Augusta National in the 81st Masters.

Willett suffered a dreaded shank on the 445-yard par four on his way to a quadruple-bogey eight, having carded a double-bogey six there in his opening 73.

The 29-year-old also bogeyed the fourth, 11th and 18th in a second round of 78 to finish seven over par, a shot outside the projected cut and 11 behind clubhouse leaders Sergio Garcia and Charley Hoffman.

The Masters tribute to Arnold Palmer







8 show all The Masters tribute to Arnold Palmer













1/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus join Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club William Porter 'Billy' Payne and Kathleen 'Kit' Payne. Getty

2/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start Arnold Palmer's Green Jacket is placed in a white chair next to the first tee box at Augusta.

3/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start Patrons have each been given an Arnold Palmer tribute badge that reads "I'm a Member of Arnie's Army".

4/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start Nicklaus raises his cap in tribute to Palmer.

5/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start Nicklaus wipes away a tear after paying tribute to his friend.

6/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start Nicklaus fires his tee shot down the fairway of the first hole.

7/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start Nicklaus and Player embrace as the South African takes to the tee.

8/8 The Masters Ceremonial Start Player hits his tee shot to open the Masters. Getty

The top 50 players and ties, plus anyone within 10 of the lead, qualify for the last two rounds, with Canada's Mike Weir the last defending champion to miss the cut in 2004.

"It's been a tricky 12 months and we haven't played great golf, but by the same token if you look at the career we've had, we've not really had a slump in form in two years," Willett said.

"We've had two fabulous years and then you have a little bit of a downturn and it feels like the world is coming to an end.

"It would be nice if we can be given a little bit today by the golfing gods and it would just be nice to play Augusta again in front of the patrons. Playing Augusta at the weekend would be nice with the (good) weather coming in, but we had that in our own hands and unfortunately we let that slip."

From an awkward stance on the edge of a fairway bunker on the first, Willett shanked his second shot into the trees, from where he executed a good escape shot which ran just off the left-hand side of the green.

His first chip then failed to climb a steep slope and rolled back down to his feet, while his next attempt was hit too hard and rolled across the putting surface and off the front of the green.

The world number 17 then chipped to six feet and two-putted for a demoralising eight, before dropping another shot by three-putting the fourth.

Willett quadruple bogeyed the first (Getty)

"If it goes in the bunker it's not too bad, if it goes a foot right you can get a stance," Willett said. "Where it finished wasn't great and from there it was my own fault. I know you can't miss there (left of the green).

"I played some pretty good golf in the middle there and couldn't hole a bean."

Hoffman could only add a 75 to his brilliant opening 65, with the last of his five bogeys in six holes allowing Garcia to briefly move into the outright lead.

Garcia had birdied the first three holes but dropped his first shot of the week on the fourth, before another bogey on the 10th was confusingly changed on the scoring system to a triple-bogey seven.

The mistake was eventually rectified by tournament officials and Garcia, who has 22 top-10 finishes in majors without a win, also bogeyed the 13th before picking up shots on the 15th and 17th in a 71.