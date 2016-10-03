The United states celebrated their first Ryder Cup victory since 2008 after claiming a 17-11 triumph over Europe in what proved to be a fierce and fiery contest at Hazeltine National Golf Course.

With Europe suffering their heaviest defeat in 35 years, the US fought back from a shakey start on the final day to dominate the singles and claim victory.

Here's how the final day unfolded.

1104 - After being greeted by a deafening roar on the first tee, Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy get the first of the 12 singles matches under way.

1129 - Jordan Spieth chips in at the first for a birdie to move one up on Henrik Stenson.

1140 - JB Holmes also wins the opening hole with a par after Thomas Pieters gets off to a nervy start.

1203 - McIlroy makes his second birdie of the day on the short fifth, but Reed holes from seven feet for eagle after driving the green to get back to all square.

1316 - As Matt Fitzpatrick's par putt horseshoes out to lose the opening hole in match 12 to Zach Johnson, Europe lead in six matches and are all square in four others - enough for a one-point win.

1342 - Reed gets up and down from a greenside bunker on the 12th after McIlroy fails to do so, giving the American the lead for the first time in the match.

1452 - Stenson gets the first point on the board in match two with a 3&2 victory over Spieth after the American is penalised for causing his ball to move as he contemplates trying to play it from the edge of a water hazard on the 16th.

1459 - McIlroy hits a brilliant approach to the 18th to get inside that of Reed, only for the American to hole from eight feet for birdie to complete a massive win.

1506 - Wild card Pieters makes it four wins from five matches on his debut with a 3&2 victory over Holmes, closing the gap to two points.

1525 - The gap is down to a single point as Rafa Cabrera Bello makes it two and a half points from three matches on his debut with victory over US PGA champion Jimmy Walker.

1537 - Rickie Fowler beats Justin Rose on the 18th, the American having only taken the lead in the match for the first time on the 16th.

1544 - Brooks Koepka beats Masters champion Danny Willett 5&4 to take the home side to within two points of victory.

1555 - Sergio Garcia follows Phil Mickelson in for a birdie on the 18th to halve their match, which featured an amazing 19 birdies.

1603 - Brandt Snedeker's win over Andy Sullivan leaves the home side needing just half a point for victory.

1610 - Ryan Moore finishes eagle, birdie, par to beat Lee Westwood on the 18th and secure the winning point.

1636 - After victories for Zach Johnson and Dustin Johnson over Matt Fitzpatrick and Chris Wood respectively, Martin Kaymer defeats Matt Kuchar by one hole to make the final score 17-11.