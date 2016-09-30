The 2016 Ryder Cup pits the United States against Europe once again in golf’s greatest rivalry, with the hosts looking to avoid a record fourth consecutive defeat when they meet at Hazeltine National Golf Course in Minnesota. Follow all the live action here.

Teams

Team USA: Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Jimmy Walker, Brooks Koepka, Brandt Snedeker, Zach Johnson, JB Holmes, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar and Ryan Moore.

Team Europe: Rory McIlroy, Danny Willett, Henrik Stenson, Chris Wood, Sergio Garcia, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Justin Rose, Andy Sullivan, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer and Thomas Pieters.