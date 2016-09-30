  1. Sport
  2. Golf

Ryder Cup 2016 live: Latest scores from Hazeltine and what time does it start

Follow the latest from the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Course

Jordan Spieth practices ahead of day one of the Ryder Cup Getty

The 2016 Ryder Cup pits the United States against Europe once again in golf’s greatest rivalry, with the hosts looking to avoid a record fourth consecutive defeat when they meet at Hazeltine National Golf Course in Minnesota. Follow all the live action here.

Teams

Team USA: Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Jimmy Walker, Brooks Koepka, Brandt Snedeker, Zach Johnson, JB Holmes, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar and Ryan Moore.

Team Europe: Rory McIlroy, Danny Willett, Henrik Stenson, Chris Wood, Sergio Garcia, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Justin Rose, Andy Sullivan, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer and Thomas Pieters.

