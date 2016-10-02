The United States have a three-point lead to protest on the final day of the 41st Ryder Cup, having dominated the Saturday fourballs despite Rory McIlroy's and Thomas Pieters' heroics. Follow the action on Sunday live below.

Saturday’s fourballs:

Match 1: Brooks Koepka & Dustin Johnson BEATEN BY Rory McIlroy & Thomas Pieters 3&2 Match 2: JB Holmes & Ryan Moore BEAT Lee Westwood & Danny Willett Match 3: Phil Mickelson & Matt Kuchar BEAT Martin Kaymer & Sergio Garcia 2&1 Match 4: Jordan Spieth & Patrick Reed BEAT Justin Rose & Henrik Stenson 2&1

Friday’s results:

Foursomes:

Jordan Spieth & Patrick Reed beat Henrik Stenson & Justin Rose 3&2

Phil Mickelson & Rickie Fowler beat Rory McIlroy & Andy Sullivan

Jimmy Walker & Zach Johnson beat Sergio Garcia & Martin Kaymer 4&2

Dustin Johnson & Matt Kuchr beat Lee Westwood & Thomas Pieters 5&4

Fourballs:

Justin Rose & HenrikStenson beat Jordan Spieth & Patrick Reed 5&4

Sergio Garcia & Rafa Cabrera Bello beat JB Holmes and Ryan Moore 3&2

Brandt Snedeker & Brooks Koepka beat Martin Kaymer & Danny Willett 5&4

Rory McIlroy & Thomas Pieters beat Dustin Johnson & Matt Kuchar 3&2