Everything you need to know about the 2016 Ryder Cup

The 41st Ryder Cup takes place this weekend at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, where Europe will attempt to win the trophy for a record fourth consecutive time.

Captains Darren Clarke and Davis Love III will lead Europe and the United States respectively, having selected the 12 golfers they want to make up their teams along with a team of vice-captains that will also feature throughout the weekend.

The Ryder Cup has pitted the best of Europe and the United States against one and other every two years since 1979 with the exception of 2001 after the 9/11 terror attacks, which forced the competition to be put back a year over fears for the US team’s safety.

This time around, the US has delayed naming its final competitor until the week of the Ryder Cup, with Ryan Moore the lucky golfer be clinch the last berth in Love III’s team.

Europe meanwhile announced their full team nearly a month ago, with Clarke naming Martin Kaymer, Thomas Pieters and Lee Westwood named in the side to join the likes of Rory McIlroy and Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion.

When does it start?

The 41st Ryder Cup begins on Friday 30 September and runs until Sunday 2 October.

Paul McGinley led Europe to the 2014 Ryder Cup (Getty)



What time does each day begin?

Friday’s foursomes begin at 13:35 BST [07:35 MT] and the fourballs begin at 18:30 BST [12:30 MT]

Full schedule:

Friday and Saturday foursomes:

13:35

13:50

14:05

14:20

Friday and Saturday fourballs:

18:30

18:45

19:00

19:15

Sunday singles:

Begins at 19:04 BST until 19:05 BST teeing off at 11 minute intervals.

Teams

United States: Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Jimmy Walker, Brooks Koepka, Brandt Snedeker, Zach Johnson, JB Holmes, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar and Ryan Moore.

Europe: Rory McIlroy, Danny Willett, Henrik Stenson, Chris Wood, Sergio Garcia, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Justin Rose, Andy Sullivan, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer and Thomas Pieters.

Where can you watch it?

Sky Sports Ryder Cup (Channel 404) will screen the Ryder Cup in its entirety, with coverage broadcast simultaneously on Sky Sports 1. Thursday’s opening ceremony will begin at 10:00 BST.

Odds

USA to lift the trophy: 8/13

USA to win: 8/13

Draw (Europe retains): 12/1

Europe to win: 12/8

Europe to lift the trophy: 13/10

(Odds provided by 888sport)

Who are the vice-captains?

United States: Jim Furyk, Tom Lehman, Steve Stricker, Tiger Woods and Bubba Watson.

Europe: Thomas Bjorn, Padraig Harrington, Paul Lawrie, Ian Poulter, and Sam Torrance.