Justin Rose criticised the course set-up at Hazeltine National after Europe were beaten by the United States in the Ryder Cup.

Rose, one of Europe's key players, felt bad play was not punished severely enough during the final day's singles.

Rose was unable to build a commanding lead in his clash with Rickie Fowler despite the American playing the more wayward golf. Fowler eventually won the contest by one hole, pushing the United States towards their 17-11 victory.

Rose said: "I think if we were all to be honest about it, I thought the set-up was incredibly weak. I thought it was very much a pro-am feel in terms of the pin placements. They were all middle of the green.

"I don't quite understand that to be honest with you - (we are) world-class players here (and) we want to showcase our skills. We want to be tested. For example, the water holes out there, all the pins were as far away from the water as possible.

"The pin on 17 is an absolute a joke. It's a nine iron into the middle of the green. With a match on the line, you want a player to step up a little bit more than they have to.

"Even 18, if you hit a good drive down there, you've got a wedge into the green, and if you hit a wedge to the middle of the green, you're within 12 feet of the pin. I just felt coming down the stretch it was a little soft."

Team-mate Rory McIlroy agreed but felt the organisers, the PGA of America, were probably making use of their home advantage.

The Northern Irishman said: "I think if anything, with the position the Americans found themselves in, it was more beneficial to them obviously.

Ryder Cup 2016







35 show all Ryder Cup 2016



































































1/35 Day Three Thousands of US fans stayed to enjoy the celebrations afterwards Getty

2/35 Day Three Patrick Reed repeats his 'shh' celebration while holding the Sam Ryder Cup Getty

3/35 Day Three Davis Love III holds the Sam Ryder Cup Getty

4/35 Day Three Davis Love III, draped in an American flag, celebrates leading USA to the Ryder Cup Getty

5/35 Day Three Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth enjoy the celebrations after winning the Ryder Cup Getty

6/35 Day Three Darren Clarke looks on as Europe fall to a 17-11 defeat Getty

7/35 Day Three USA celebrate winning the 2016 Ryder Cup Getty

8/35 Day Three Patrick Reed celebrates his victory over Rory McIlroy Getty

9/35 Day Three Reed and McIlroy battled it out for Sunday's first point Getty

10/35 Day Two A number of Europe's golfers, especially Rory McIlroy, had to deal with American hecklers in the crowd. Getty

11/35 Day Two Patrick Reed proved to be Team USA's saviour on day two Getty

12/35 Day Two Rory McIlroy and Thomas Pieters beat Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson in the morning foursomes Getty

13/35 Day Two Sergio Garcia celebrates after he and Rafael Cabrera Bello secured half a point against Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth Getty

14/35 Day Two Patrick Reed celebrates after chipping itno the hole Getty

15/35 Day Two Rory McIlroy roars with delight after halving the tenth hole Getty

16/35 Day One The fog rolls in as Zach Johnson tees off.

17/35 Day One Rory McIlroy of Europe walks off the fourth green during the morning foursome.

18/35 Day One Rickie Fowler tees off.

19/35 Day One Phil Mickelson of the United States reacts with fans after a shot on the fifth hole during the morning foursome matches.

20/35 Day One Patrick Reed plays a bunker shot on the ninth hole.

21/35 Day One Phil Mickelson with partner Rickie Fowler.

22/35 Day One Rory McIlroy in trouble on the seventh.

23/35 Day One American fans don fancy head-gear.

24/35 Day One America's Matt Kuchar and Dustin Johnson.

25/35 Day One Martin Kaymer plays a bunker shot on the seventh.

26/35 Day One Europe's Lee Westwood.

27/35 Day One Jordan Spieth acknowledges the crowds on the first hole.

28/35 Day One Justin Rose reacts as he misses a putt on the fifth green.

29/35 Day One Tiger Woods, America's vice-captain, with Brooks Koepka.

30/35 Day One American fans in their finery.

31/35 Day One Justin Rose tees off on the second.

32/35 Day One Ian Poulter, Europe's vice-captain, with Sergio Garcia.

33/35 Day One European fans in full swing.

34/35 Day One Matt Kuchar fist pump Dustin Johnson on the third.

35/35 Day One American fans brave the early morning cold.

"Every pin where there was a hole with water it was put the other side of it.

"For example, it was tough for us because that first morning against Rickie and Phil (Mickelson), they may have hit two fairways in 18 holes between them but they came out on top.

"They handed the course over to the PGA on the Monday but it just seemed like bad tee shots were not getting punished as much as they should have been.

Danny Willett says his first Ryder Cup was 's***'



"That is all home advantage. You can do that and that's what Ryder Cups are all about.

"Any little advantage you can get in the Ryder Cup as the home team you have to take."

Fowler did not concur with Rose's opinion of the course and said: "I don't think it was easy by any means. Him and I didn't play as well as we would have liked to. I felt like it was an even match between the two of us."

PA.