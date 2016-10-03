  1. Sport
  2. Golf

Ryder Cup 2016: USA victory 'good for golf', says Rory McIlroy despite disappointment in defeat

USA's first victory in eight years can help boost interest in the Ryder Cup even further ahead of Paris 2018

reed-mcilroy.jpg
Rory McIlroy congratulates Patrick Reed on his singles victory on the final day of the Ryder Cup Getty

Europe's star man Rory McIlroy admits his first Ryder Cup loss hurts but accepts it may have been what the event needed to keep it interesting.

The Northern Irishman not only suffered overall defeat after three successive wins but was also beaten in singles for the first time, taken down by Patrick Reed in a thrilling contest at the top of the order which went all the way to the 18th green.

McIlroy admits he ran out of gas towards the end after his efforts to drag Europe back into it after their 4-0 opening day foursomes whitewash.

Read more

USA reclaim the Ryder Cup after triumphing on thrilling final day

"Yeah, it does hurt. It's disappointing for us as a team and for me personally, taking on the role to go out and put a blue point on the board, I didn't do my job," he said.

"We would definitely like to be feeling what the Americans are feeling right now.

"But saying that, they haven't felt this for a while. It's been eight years since they felt this feeling.

"They deserve it. They deserve their moment. We'll come back better and stronger in Paris."

He added: "It's disappointing, obviously, but I think it's good for golf. I think it keeps the Ryder Cup interesting going into France in a couple of years' time.

"Not that we need any more incentive but we're going to want to get it back on our home turf next time."

World number three McIlroy, the highest-ranked player in the European side and winner of four majors, was a target for the rowdy American galleries from the off.

On Saturday he had a few run-ins with rowdy fans, having one supporter ejected for shouting abuse at him, but after pleas from organisers for behaviour to be tempered there was less of a problem on the final day.

Ryder Cup 2016

Ryder Cup 2016

  • 1/35 Day Three

    Thousands of US fans stayed to enjoy the celebrations afterwards

    Getty

  • 2/35 Day Three

    Patrick Reed repeats his 'shh' celebration while holding the Sam Ryder Cup

    Getty

  • 3/35 Day Three

    Davis Love III holds the Sam Ryder Cup

    Getty

  • 4/35 Day Three

    Davis Love III, draped in an American flag, celebrates leading USA to the Ryder Cup

    Getty

  • 5/35 Day Three

    Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth enjoy the celebrations after winning the Ryder Cup

    Getty

  • 6/35 Day Three

    Darren Clarke looks on as Europe fall to a 17-11 defeat

    Getty

  • 7/35 Day Three

    USA celebrate winning the 2016 Ryder Cup

    Getty

  • 8/35 Day Three

    Patrick Reed celebrates his victory over Rory McIlroy

    Getty

  • 9/35 Day Three

    Reed and McIlroy battled it out for Sunday's first point

    Getty

  • 10/35 Day Two

    A number of Europe's golfers, especially Rory McIlroy, had to deal with American hecklers in the crowd.

    Getty

  • 11/35 Day Two

    Patrick Reed proved to be Team USA's saviour on day two

    Getty

  • 12/35 Day Two

    Rory McIlroy and Thomas Pieters beat Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson in the morning foursomes

    Getty

  • 13/35 Day Two

    Sergio Garcia celebrates after he and Rafael Cabrera Bello secured half a point against Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth

    Getty

  • 14/35 Day Two

    Patrick Reed celebrates after chipping itno the hole

    Getty

  • 15/35 Day Two

    Rory McIlroy roars with delight after halving the tenth hole

    Getty

  • 16/35 Day One

    The fog rolls in as Zach Johnson tees off.

  • 17/35 Day One

    Rory McIlroy of Europe walks off the fourth green during the morning foursome.

  • 18/35 Day One

    Rickie Fowler tees off.

  • 19/35 Day One

    Phil Mickelson of the United States reacts with fans after a shot on the fifth hole during the morning foursome matches.

  • 20/35 Day One

    Patrick Reed plays a bunker shot on the ninth hole.

  • 21/35 Day One

    Phil Mickelson with partner Rickie Fowler.

  • 22/35 Day One

    Rory McIlroy in trouble on the seventh.

  • 23/35 Day One

    American fans don fancy head-gear.

  • 24/35 Day One

    America's Matt Kuchar and Dustin Johnson.

  • 25/35 Day One

    Martin Kaymer plays a bunker shot on the seventh.

  • 26/35 Day One

    Europe's Lee Westwood.

  • 27/35 Day One

    Jordan Spieth acknowledges the crowds on the first hole.

  • 28/35 Day One

    Justin Rose reacts as he misses a putt on the fifth green.

  • 29/35 Day One

    Tiger Woods, America's vice-captain, with Brooks Koepka.

  • 30/35 Day One

    American fans in their finery.

  • 31/35 Day One

    Justin Rose tees off on the second.

  • 32/35 Day One

    Ian Poulter, Europe's vice-captain, with Sergio Garcia.

  • 33/35 Day One

    European fans in full swing.

  • 34/35 Day One

    Matt Kuchar fist pump Dustin Johnson on the third.

  • 35/35 Day One

    American fans brave the early morning cold.

That did not mean there was not any needle with the thousands of spectators following the stellar match at the top of the order as he and Reed traded blows over a particularly thrilling front nine.

When McIlroy holed a lengthy birdie putt on the eighth - his fifth of the day - he screamed "f***ing come on" before, cupping his hands to his ears, shouted "I can't hear you, I can't hear you".

His celebrations were cut short by Reed, who also birdied for a half and cheekily wagged a finger at his opponent before sharing a joke about it with McIlroy as they walked to the next tee.

The contest was a thrilling one but when Reed went ahead at the 12th he was able to hang on to his advantage until the end as his opponent found he could not muster up one last charge.

It set the tone for Europe's 17-11 defeat, their heaviest for 35 years.

reed-and-mcilroy.jpg

Reed and McIlroy spurred each other on over the weekend (Getty)

"I've always got on pretty well with Patrick and I know what he gets up to and he's seen what I've done this week and it's all fun and games," added McIlroy.

"It's nothing personal out there. It's just a matter of trying to get one-up on each other.

"I was doing my best the first few holes and as I said, just ran out of steam at the end."

McIlroy was more animated on the course than at any time in his career, explaining he felt he had to energise the team as they went into the day 9 1/2 to 6 1/2 down.

rory-mcilroy1.jpg

McIlroy attempted to replicate the passion usually created by Ian Poulter (Getty)

"Poults (Ian Poulter, Europe's traditional cheerleader) wasn't playing this time so we needed someone on the course to be doing what he does," he added.

"I took it upon myself to take on that role. I tried my best at it. I learned from the best.

"I've played with Poults a few times before and it's always fun and hopefully he's back on the team in a couple of years in Paris and we can do this all over again."

PA

Comments