Olympic champion Justin Rose has announced he is taking a two-month break from golf in order to fully recover from a back injury.

The decision means 36-year-old Rose, who won two points from five matches in Europe's Ryder Cup defeat to the United States last week, will miss next week's British Masters - a tournament he won in 2002.

"Following an intense summer schedule and discussion with my team, I have decided to take the next eight weeks off for rest and recovery," the 2013 US Open champion said in a statement.

"As many of you know, during the Players Championship I experienced discomfort in my back from a disc herniation and was sidelined for the following month.

"I worked hard to be able to return for the US Open, but my ongoing tournament schedule, combined with heavy preparation for the Olympics, did not allow for full and proper recovery.

"At this point in my career, it is important to invest in my body and this time off is crucial for me to return to peak performance.

"The remainder of the year has such a great run of tournaments and I am very disappointed to have to miss out on some of them. The importance of the European Tour's Race to Dubai and my relationship with the British Masters makes these tournaments particularly tough to miss.

"I want to send my appreciation to the European Tour and (chief executive) Keith Pelley for being understanding of my need for time off and I thank them, my sponsors and the fans for their unwavering support."

Ryder Cup 2016







35 show all Ryder Cup 2016



































































1/35 Day Three Thousands of US fans stayed to enjoy the celebrations afterwards Getty

2/35 Day Three Patrick Reed repeats his 'shh' celebration while holding the Sam Ryder Cup Getty

3/35 Day Three Davis Love III holds the Sam Ryder Cup Getty

4/35 Day Three Davis Love III, draped in an American flag, celebrates leading USA to the Ryder Cup Getty

5/35 Day Three Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth enjoy the celebrations after winning the Ryder Cup Getty

6/35 Day Three Darren Clarke looks on as Europe fall to a 17-11 defeat Getty

7/35 Day Three USA celebrate winning the 2016 Ryder Cup Getty

8/35 Day Three Patrick Reed celebrates his victory over Rory McIlroy Getty

9/35 Day Three Reed and McIlroy battled it out for Sunday's first point Getty

10/35 Day Two A number of Europe's golfers, especially Rory McIlroy, had to deal with American hecklers in the crowd. Getty

11/35 Day Two Patrick Reed proved to be Team USA's saviour on day two Getty

12/35 Day Two Rory McIlroy and Thomas Pieters beat Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson in the morning foursomes Getty

13/35 Day Two Sergio Garcia celebrates after he and Rafael Cabrera Bello secured half a point against Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth Getty

14/35 Day Two Patrick Reed celebrates after chipping itno the hole Getty

15/35 Day Two Rory McIlroy roars with delight after halving the tenth hole Getty

16/35 Day One The fog rolls in as Zach Johnson tees off.

17/35 Day One Rory McIlroy of Europe walks off the fourth green during the morning foursome.

18/35 Day One Rickie Fowler tees off.

19/35 Day One Phil Mickelson of the United States reacts with fans after a shot on the fifth hole during the morning foursome matches.

20/35 Day One Patrick Reed plays a bunker shot on the ninth hole.

21/35 Day One Phil Mickelson with partner Rickie Fowler.

22/35 Day One Rory McIlroy in trouble on the seventh.

23/35 Day One American fans don fancy head-gear.

24/35 Day One America's Matt Kuchar and Dustin Johnson.

25/35 Day One Martin Kaymer plays a bunker shot on the seventh.

26/35 Day One Europe's Lee Westwood.

27/35 Day One Jordan Spieth acknowledges the crowds on the first hole.

28/35 Day One Justin Rose reacts as he misses a putt on the fifth green.

29/35 Day One Tiger Woods, America's vice-captain, with Brooks Koepka.

30/35 Day One American fans in their finery.

31/35 Day One Justin Rose tees off on the second.

32/35 Day One Ian Poulter, Europe's vice-captain, with Sergio Garcia.

33/35 Day One European fans in full swing.

34/35 Day One Matt Kuchar fist pump Dustin Johnson on the third.

35/35 Day One American fans brave the early morning cold.

Rose said during the Ryder Cup that he was unconcerned by the leaking of his personal medical records by Russian hackers.

The information on a therapeutic use exemption (TUE), which was granted so he could take an anti-inflammatory drug for his back injury, was stolen from the World Anti-Doping Agency's data storage system and published online by the so-called Fancy Bears.

Rose announced on May 19 he was withdrawing from the following week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. His TUE was authorised on May 20 and he was out for several weeks before returning to action at the US Open in June.

PA.