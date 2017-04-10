​Five years after claiming he was not good enough to win a major, Sergio Garcia proved himself wrong in thrilling fashion by beating Justin Rose in a play-off for the Masters.

On what would have been the 60th birthday of two-time champion Seve Ballesteros, Garcia became the third Spanish winner at Augusta National with a birdie on the first extra hole following a sensational duel with his Ryder Cup team-mate.

The pair had finished tied on nine under par after closing rounds of 69, with Rose unable to save par in sudden death after pushing his drive into the trees, but Garcia finished an unforgettable day in style by holing from 12 feet for birdie.

Here, we take a statistical look at Garcia's triumph...

The final round of the Masters — in pictures







33 show all The final round of the Masters — in pictures































































1/33 The final round of the Masters Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates with the green jacket after he wins in a playoff during the final round of the 2017 Masters. Getty Images

2/33 The final round of the Masters Garcia embraces his fiancee Angela Akins in celebration. Getty Images

3/33 The final round of the Masters Garcia held his nerve to beat Justin Rose in a play-off. Getty Images

4/33 The final round of the Masters The Spaniard roars in triumph after winning the play-off. Getty Images

5/33 The final round of the Masters This is Garcia's first major championship success. Getty Images

6/33 The final round of the Masters Garcia turns to the patrons after his stunning victory. Getty Images

7/33 The final round of the Masters Angela Akins runs to embrace her fiancee. Getty Images

8/33 The final round of the Masters Rose came within one hole of winning his second Major title. Getty Images

9/33 The final round of the Masters Rose congratulates his rival after losing the play-off hole. Getty Images

10/33 The final round of the Masters Rose of England lines up his putt on the 17th hole. Getty Images

11/33 The final round of the Masters The final round of the 2017 Masters proved to be as exciting and tense as ever, as Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose went head to head at the top of the leaderboard. Getty

12/33 The final round of the Masters The rivals find time to share a joke on the seventh green. Getty

13/33 The final round of the Masters Jordan Spieth of the United States walks across the Sarazen Bridge. Getty

14/33 The final round of the Masters Charley Hoffman lining up a putt on the 18th hole. Getty

15/33 The final round of the Masters Fred Couples of the United States reacts to a birdie. Getty

16/33 The final round of the Masters Matt Kuchar plays a shot on the 13th hole. Getty

17/33 The final round of the Masters Bernd Wiesberger of Austria plays his shot from the famous 18th tee. Getty

18/33 The final round of the Masters Rory McIlroy and JP Fitzgerald stand on the second green. Getty

19/33 The final round of the Masters Matt Kuchar celebrates making birdie on the second hole. Getty

20/33 The final round of the Masters Sergio Garcia plays his shot from the first tee. Getty

21/33 The final round of the Masters Jordan Spieth plays his second shot from a bunker on the second hole. Getty

22/33 The final round of the Masters Sergio Garcia also playing a shot from the bunker. Getty on during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9,

23/33 The final round of the Masters Charley Hoffman plays his shot from the second tee. Getty

24/33 The final round of the Masters Charley Hoffman and caddie Brett Waldman walk the seventh fairway Getty

25/33 The final round of the Masters Jordan Spieth walks off the third green. Getty

26/33 The final round of the Masters Charl Schwartzel of South Africa plays his second shot on the first hole. Getty

27/33 The final round of the Masters Jordan Spieth putts on the third green during the final round. Getty

28/33 The final round of the Masters Lee Westwood talks with caddie Billy Foster on the seventh hole. Getty

29/33 The final round of the Masters Charl Schwartzel plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole. Getty

30/33 The final round of the Masters Charley Hoffman, who was top of the leaderboard for much of the tournament, lines up his putt. Getty

31/33 The final round of the Masters Rickie Fowler walks across the third green. Getty

32/33 The final round of the Masters Justin Rose of England reacts to a birdie on the seventh hole. Getty

33/33 The final round of the Masters Sergio Garcia plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole. Getty

Sergio Garcia's Masters win in numbers

3: Garcia's win came after three previous top-10 finishes at Augusta National - eighth in 2002, tied for fourth in 2004 and tied eighth in 2013.

74: It was his 74th major championship appearance. Since 1934, when the Masters was established, only Jay Haas (86), Lee Westwood and Colin Montgomerie (both 75) have played in more such events without a victory.

2013: The play-off between Garcia and Rose was the first in the Masters since 2013, when Adam Scott beat Angel Cabrera after two additional holes.

73 Garcia's major appearances without a title before this year's Masters

50: Rose made 50 per cent more birdies than Garcia in the regulation 72 holes, 21 to the Spaniard's 14. Garcia, though, added another when it mattered in the play-off.

452: Garcia's eagle at the 15th hole in round four was his first for 452 holes at the Masters, since the 13th hole of round one in 2011.

54: Garcia hit 54 greens in regulation (75 per cent), a mark bettered only by Paul Casey with 56, and 45 fairways (80.36 per cent) - one behind Soren Kjeldsen for the lead in that category.

6: He was also sixth in driving distance with an average of 291.5 yards. American Brooks Koepka was the only player to break 300 yards, at 302.5.

26: Even Garcia's often unreliable putter largely held firm - though his average of 1.65 putts per hole was only the 26th best mark in the field, he three-putted only once. American Rickie Fowler and Jimmy Walker led the way with just 1.51 putts per hole.

4.46: The first hole, Tea Olive, played the toughest over the course of the week - a par four, it played at an average of 4.46 strokes including a second-round average of 4.72. The easiest hole was the par-five 13th, which played at 4.63.

60: Sunday would have been the 60th birthday of Garcia's late compatriot and idol Seve Ballesteros, a two-time Masters champion.

PA