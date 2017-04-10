Five years after claiming he was not good enough to win a major, Sergio Garcia proved himself wrong in thrilling fashion by beating Justin Rose in a play-off for the Masters.
On what would have been the 60th birthday of two-time champion Seve Ballesteros, Garcia became the third Spanish winner at Augusta National with a birdie on the first extra hole following a sensational duel with his Ryder Cup team-mate.
The pair had finished tied on nine under par after closing rounds of 69, with Rose unable to save par in sudden death after pushing his drive into the trees, but Garcia finished an unforgettable day in style by holing from 12 feet for birdie.
Here, we take a statistical look at Garcia's triumph...
Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates with the green jacket after he wins in a playoff during the final round of the 2017 Masters.
Garcia embraces his fiancee Angela Akins in celebration.
Garcia held his nerve to beat Justin Rose in a play-off.
The Spaniard roars in triumph after winning the play-off.
This is Garcia's first major championship success.
Garcia turns to the patrons after his stunning victory.
Angela Akins runs to embrace her fiancee.
Rose came within one hole of winning his second Major title.
Rose congratulates his rival after losing the play-off hole.
Rose of England lines up his putt on the 17th hole.
The final round of the 2017 Masters proved to be as exciting and tense as ever, as Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose went head to head at the top of the leaderboard.
The rivals find time to share a joke on the seventh green.
Jordan Spieth of the United States walks across the Sarazen Bridge.
Charley Hoffman lining up a putt on the 18th hole.
Fred Couples of the United States reacts to a birdie.
Matt Kuchar plays a shot on the 13th hole.
Bernd Wiesberger of Austria plays his shot from the famous 18th tee.
Rory McIlroy and JP Fitzgerald stand on the second green.
Matt Kuchar celebrates making birdie on the second hole.
Sergio Garcia plays his shot from the first tee.
Jordan Spieth plays his second shot from a bunker on the second hole.
Sergio Garcia also playing a shot from the bunker.
Charley Hoffman plays his shot from the second tee.
Charley Hoffman and caddie Brett Waldman walk the seventh fairway
Jordan Spieth walks off the third green.
Charl Schwartzel of South Africa plays his second shot on the first hole.
Jordan Spieth putts on the third green during the final round.
Lee Westwood talks with caddie Billy Foster on the seventh hole.
Charl Schwartzel plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole.
Charley Hoffman, who was top of the leaderboard for much of the tournament, lines up his putt.
Rickie Fowler walks across the third green.
Justin Rose of England reacts to a birdie on the seventh hole.
Sergio Garcia plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole.
Sergio Garcia's Masters win in numbers
3: Garcia's win came after three previous top-10 finishes at Augusta National - eighth in 2002, tied for fourth in 2004 and tied eighth in 2013.
74: It was his 74th major championship appearance. Since 1934, when the Masters was established, only Jay Haas (86), Lee Westwood and Colin Montgomerie (both 75) have played in more such events without a victory.
2013: The play-off between Garcia and Rose was the first in the Masters since 2013, when Adam Scott beat Angel Cabrera after two additional holes.
73
Garcia's major appearances without a title before this year's Masters
50: Rose made 50 per cent more birdies than Garcia in the regulation 72 holes, 21 to the Spaniard's 14. Garcia, though, added another when it mattered in the play-off.
452: Garcia's eagle at the 15th hole in round four was his first for 452 holes at the Masters, since the 13th hole of round one in 2011.
54: Garcia hit 54 greens in regulation (75 per cent), a mark bettered only by Paul Casey with 56, and 45 fairways (80.36 per cent) - one behind Soren Kjeldsen for the lead in that category.
6: He was also sixth in driving distance with an average of 291.5 yards. American Brooks Koepka was the only player to break 300 yards, at 302.5.
26: Even Garcia's often unreliable putter largely held firm - though his average of 1.65 putts per hole was only the 26th best mark in the field, he three-putted only once. American Rickie Fowler and Jimmy Walker led the way with just 1.51 putts per hole.
4.46: The first hole, Tea Olive, played the toughest over the course of the week - a par four, it played at an average of 4.46 strokes including a second-round average of 4.72. The easiest hole was the par-five 13th, which played at 4.63.
60: Sunday would have been the 60th birthday of Garcia's late compatriot and idol Seve Ballesteros, a two-time Masters champion.
