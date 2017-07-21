Rory McIlroy has revealed a pep talk from his caddy was the root of his turnaround after a disastrous start to The Open at Royal Birkdale on Thursday.

The Northern Irishman finished the opening round just six shots off the lead at one over par after rescuing himself from being five over after six holes.

McIlroy needed a strong back nine where he birdied four holes to salvage his tournament with a 71 as he looks to end a torrid run of missing the cut in three of his last four tournaments.

And the 2014 Open champion admitted it was his caddie JP Fitzgerald who gave him to kick up the backside he needed to turn his form around.

“With the weather we're expecting I still feel I'm in the golf tournament," said McIlroy, who admitted he needed a pep talk from his caddy who told him 'You're Rory McIlroy, what the f*** are you doing?' on the sixth tee.

“If I can shoot something in the 60s and try to get in the clubhouse somewhere around even par, under par, I feel like I'll be right there for the weekend.

“I was four-over through three holes last year in Boston (at the Deutsche Bank Championship) and won that tournament so I've done it before.”

McIlroy has not made the cut in three of his last four tournaments ( Getty )

McIlroy also admitted that until the point where Fitzgerald stepped in, he thought he was destined for another weekend off.

He told BBC Radio 5 live: “It was a rough start, I was just indecisive out there. Mentally I was not engaged and I was half caught between playing the golf shot I needed to and my golf swing.

“It was nice to make birdies coming in. At least I feel I got myself back out of the hole I was in and get back into the tournament.

“I will go out and play a good quality round of golf in the morning and try and get in the clubhouse somewhere around even par or under par and I will be well there for the weekend.”