Mark O’Meara: 'My day was toast and most people still hadn’t had their breakfast'

Spare a thought for Mark O’Meara. The champion at Royal Birkdale in 1998 is 60 years old and playing in his final Open Championship.

As such the American was given the honour of hitting the first ball of the 146th Open in the 6.35am group.

Amid torrential rain and 20mph wind, he whacked it into a gorse bunch out of bounds.

A walk of shame and a quadruple bogey eight on the way to an eleven over par 81.

“My day was toast and most people still hadn’t had their breakfast,” O’Meara said. “I wouldn't say I was overly nervous but I was not pleased when I hit that shot.

“I don’t think anybody would be. My name is on my golf bag, I’ve won the Open, I’ve won the Masters, I’m in the Hall of Fame and then you hit one straight right off the first tee out of bounds.”

