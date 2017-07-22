Royal Birkdale's club shop professional takes time out from work to 'play' in the Open

Royal Birkdale professional Gregg Pettersen took time out from club shop duties to 'play' in the Open on Saturday.

Because the cut had reduced the field to an odd number of players, the host club's 38-year-old assistant professional was invited to accompany South Africa's Shaun Norris as a marker in the third round.

Pettersen had been working in the shop until late on Friday when he received the call and he was on the first tee, playing in front of the biggest crowds of his life, by 9.20am.

It was a great way to experience a home Open and Pettersen enjoyed the best view as Norris shot an impressive, bogey-free, five-under-par 65.

Pettersen, who did not keep his own score but believed he went round in five over, said: "It was last night about 9.50pm. I had just actually just left the building, I'd been working in the shop. I'd locked it up and was just walking back to my car. It was a nice phone call to have.

"It was just a bit surreal, just an amazing experience. I've been here for 15 years as a professional, so get to play this links obviously quite regularly, but that was a different thing out there for me.

"I've never played in front of that sort of crowd at all over the years. It's just been maybe a couple of people spectating."

Pettersen, who is originally from St Helens but now lives in Southport, would have played as a marker last time Birkdale hosted the Open in 2008 but Phil Archer opted to go round without one. He said he would now step aside to allow his colleague Nick Jennings to fulfil the role on Sunday.

Once the round was over, Pettersen was due to head back to the shop.

He said: "Yes, I'll be going back in this afternoon - back to normal - but hopefully not until 10 like last night."

For Norris, playing with a marker was something new but he felt it added to his enjoyment.

He said: "Gregg was an absolute pleasure to play with, a really nice guy. We had good fun out there, had lots of laughs. It actually felt very good."

