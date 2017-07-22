Low scoring was the order of the day as the early starters made the most of a benign Royal Birkdale in the third round of the 146th Open Championship.

South Africa's Shaun Norris, the first man out at 9:20am, set the trend with a bogey-free 65 to equal the lowest score of the week, which was soon matched by Australian Scott Hend.

And with South African Branden Grace racing to the turn in 29, the first round of 62 or lower in a major championship was a real possibility in ideal conditions which were far removed from the wind and torrential downpours on Friday.

As the odd man out of the 77 players to make the cut on five over par, Norris played alongside marker Gregg Pettersen, an assistant professional at Royal Birkdale.

And the 35-year-old from Johannesburg got off to a flying start with birdies on the first, third and fifth before picking up further shots on the 10th and 17th to get back to level par for the tournament.

"It was ideal conditions so we decided to take it by the horns, play a bit more aggressively and it paid off nicely," the world number 277 said.

Two-time major winner Jordan Spieth held the halfway lead on six under par, two shots ahead of Ryder Cup team-mate Matt Kuchar, with England's Ian Poulter on three under alongside US Open champion Brooks Koepka.

Scotland's Richie Ramsay was a shot further back, with Rory McIlroy in a tie for sixth on one under alongside Richard Bland, Austin Connelly and Gary Woodland.