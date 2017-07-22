  1. Sport
  2. Golf

The Open live! Leaderboard and latest updates from Royal Birkdale with Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter and more in action

Live Blog

It's moving day at the 146th Open Championship with a host of the game's biggest names in the mix for the Claret Jug

Click to follow
The Independent Online
rickie-fowler.jpg
It's Round Three at Royal Birkdale Getty

It's moving day at the 146th Open Championship with a host of the game's biggest names in the mix for the Claret Jug.

It will clearly take more than blustering wind and hammering rain to stop runwaway leader Jordan Spieth so far after he opened up a two-shot lead, posting a one under-par 69, in the second round of on Friday.

Spieth, who encountered the worst of the weather in both of the opening rounds, stands at -6 with American compatriot Matt Kuchar, two strokes behind after his very solid 71.

The 146th Open Championship - in pictures

The 146th Open Championship - in pictures

  • 1/21 Russell Henley of the United States putts on the 3rd green

  • 2/21 Martin Kaymer waits on the 10th tee

  • 3/21 Brandon Stone of South Africa tees off on the 1st hole

  • 4/21 Justin Rose in action during the third round

  • 5/21 Local lad Tommy Fleetwood

  • 6/21 Thongchai Jaidee putts on the 9th green during his third round

  • 7/21 Bubba Watson of the United States waits to play on the 16th hole

  • 8/21 Branden Grace became the first male player in history to shoot a 62 at a major championship

  • 9/21 A golf fan sports 'green' headwear

  • 10/21 Michael Greller, US golfer Jordan Spieth's caddie, battles with the wind on day two

  • 11/21 A general view of the 18th hole after Grace’s record-making 62

  • 12/21 Rickie Fowler of the United States chips onto the 4th green

  • 13/21 Fans in Beatles fancy dress

  • 14/21 Dustin Johnson reacts to missing a putt on the 9th green

  • 15/21 Hideki Matsuyama watches his iron shot from the 3rd tee

  • 16/21 Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark putts on the 3rd green during

  • 17/21 Jordan Spieth of the United States hits his tee shot on the 15th hole

  • 18/21 A handler holds a Harris's Hawk, used to deter other birds on day three of the Open Golf Championship

  • 19/21 Andrew Johnston reacts after holing his putt on the 9th green

  • 20/21 Lee Westwood of England tees off on the 9th hole

  • 21/21 The 146th Open

But don't count out the home contingent - Ian Poulter, who was second at Birkdale when it last staged the Open in 2008, is on three under alongside US Open champion Brooks Koepka with a back in form Rory McIlroy only five off the lead behind them.

We will have all the action for you right here throughout the day so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest with our live blog below...

Live Updates

A perfect start for Rory McIlroy as the Northern Irishman birdies the first hole. 

Grace reacts to record-breaking round

This is what Branden Grace had to say about the third-round 62 he shot a short while ago: 
 
“It feels great. It was a special round from the start. I played really good, really solid from tee to green. I missed a couple of shorter ones, but I made up for them with a couple of nice ones. It was a great day, all in all! I was honestly not aware of the 63 record. My caddy Zach said ‘congrats’ and I was like ‘Cool, I played a good round!’ He said: ‘That’s in the history books.’ And I said: ‘What are you talking about?’ I had no idea. But it makes it more special now, especially to be in the history books at a place like this.”
 
Quotes from Sky
 
 
Can Dustin Johnson equal Grace's achievement? The American is on course to shoot a 65 but has five holes to play, two of which are par fives. 
There you have it, statistically the greatest round of golf in major history. Branden Grace pars the 18th hole to record a record-breaking third-round 62. 
 
Quite a large side note is that he's four under par for the tournament - just two shots off leader Jordan Spieth.
 
 
Branden Grace birdies the 17th hole. He just needs to par the 18th to create golf history.
Rickie Fowler narrowly misses out on a hole in one at the par five fourth hole.
 
He taps in from a couple of feet out to record an eagle and move to two under par for the day and level par for the tournament.
 
 
Branden Grace birdies the 16th hole and he's on course for a 63! If he birdies the par-five 17th hole then he'll be just one parred 18th hole away from becoming the first man in major history to post a 62.
Branden Grace is two shots away from a third-round 64. He needs to birdie two of the next three holes to record a 62. 
 
The South African looked like birdying the par-five 15th but narrowly missed with a 10ft putt.
 
 
Henrik Stenson birdied the opening two holes but hasn't kicked on from there. 
 
Last year's champion has slumped to one under par for the day after a bogey at the sixth.
Dustin Johnson is well and truly on the march here.
 
He's four under for the day after just seven holes - a run that has seen him move to one under par for the tournament.
 
Could he be the first man to post an historic 62? Or could it be Branden Grace? The South African is six under par for the day through 14, tying him in fifth place overall with Scotland's Richie Ramsay.

What a difference good weather makes!

Scott Hend has matched Shaun Norris' third-round 65.
 
The Australian bogeyed the opening two holes but more than made up for his poor start to the day with seven birdies between the fifth and 17th holes.
 
 
World No 1 Dustin Johnson has started well.
 
He's three under par for the day and level par for the tournament after birdies at the first, fourth and fifth holes. 
 
The American finished second here in 2011 behind Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke.
Lee Westwood started well today with three birdies in the opening nine holes but a double bogey at the 12th saw him fall back to just one under par for the day - and that is where he remains with just the 18th to play. 
 
 
The perfect start for defending champion Henrik Stenson as he birdies the opening two holes.
 
He's level par for the tournament.
No player has ever posted a round of 62 in a major - but that could change today.
 
If Branden Grace pars the remaining nine holes then he will finish with a 65, but given the fact that the South African produced five birdies to complete the front nine five under par, you do feel that a much lower score is on the cards.
Justin Rose hasn't had an Open to remember.
 
Despite the great conditions here today he's managed just a one-under-par third round and goes into the clubhouse at four over par for the tournament.

This is great

 

Branden Grace is playing some sublime golf. He's produced four birdies in the opening eight holes to move to level par for the tournament. Could he better fellow South African Shaun Norris' third-round 65? You certainly wouldn't bet against it.
Shaun Norris can be extremely happy with his day's work. The 35-year-old has just entered the clubhouse after a supreme third-round 65 to take him to level par for the tournament. 

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

Comments