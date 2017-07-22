It's moving day at the 146th Open Championship with a host of the game's biggest names in the mix for the Claret Jug.

It will clearly take more than blustering wind and hammering rain to stop runwaway leader Jordan Spieth so far after he opened up a two-shot lead, posting a one under-par 69, in the second round of on Friday.

Spieth, who encountered the worst of the weather in both of the opening rounds, stands at -6 with American compatriot Matt Kuchar, two strokes behind after his very solid 71.

But don't count out the home contingent - Ian Poulter, who was second at Birkdale when it last staged the Open in 2008, is on three under alongside US Open champion Brooks Koepka with a back in form Rory McIlroy only five off the lead behind them.

We will have all the action for you right here throughout the day so don't touch that dial.

