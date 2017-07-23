  1. Sport
  2. Golf

The Open live! Leaderboard and latest updates from Royal Birkdale with Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and more in action

Live Blog

It's the final day at the 146th Open Championship with a host of the game's biggest names in the mix for the Claret Jug

Jordan Spieth is the favourite to lift the Claret Jug Getty

It's the final day at the 146th Open Championship with a host of the game's biggest names in the mix for the Claret Jug.

It will clearly take more than blustering wind and hammering rain to stop runwaway leader Jordan Spieth so far after he opened up a three-shot lead on moving day yesterday.

Spieth, hit a fantastic -5 and stands at -11 overall with American compatriot Matt Kuchar, three strokes behind.

The home contingent looked as though they could give the fans at Royal Birkdale something to cheer for but both Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy couldn't keep up with Spieth and sit back on -2.

We will have all the action for you right here throughout the day so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest with our live blog below...

Live Updates

Back-to-back pars for both Spieth and Kuchar at the seventh and eighth holes.
 
Spieth remains in the lead by two shots.
Henrik Stenson's final round at last year's Open was memorable. This year, less so.
 
He's three over par for the day after ten holes, putting him at level par for the tournament.
 
The Swede won't be lifting the Claret Jug this year.
 
 

Current standings

-9: Spieth (thru 7)
-7: Kuchar (7)
-6: Li (F)
-4: Cabrera-Bello (10), Southgate (F), Leishman (F), Koepka (8), McIlroy (11), Noren (13)
Is McIlroy about go on the charge? He moves to two under for the day and four under for the tournament with a birdie at the 11th! 
 
Just five shots separate the Northern Irishman and leader Jordan Spieth.
 
 
Brooks Koepka started the day in third but he's largely struggled in his final round.
 
Bogeys at the first and seventh saw him fall to three under par but a birdie at the eighth a short while ago has moved him back to four under.
Spieth gets a couple of lucky breaks on his way to a par at the sixth. 
 
Kuchar gets no such luck, though, as he is forced to settle for a bogey which sees him fall two shots behind his countryman.

Rooney checks in

Spieth regains the lead with a birdie at the fifth as Kuchar only manages to par the hole.
A birdie from McIlroy at the ninth - his first birdie of the day - sees him move to within five shots of the lead.
 
 

Current standings

-8: Spieth (thru 4), Kuchar (4)
-6: Li (F)
-4: Koepka (5), Noren (10)
-3: Connelly (5), Grace (6), Cabrera-Bello (7), Southgate (16), Leishman (15)
Well, this wasn't in the script.
 
Spieth produces another unwanted bogey - his third in four holes - to drop to eight under par. 
 
Kuchar, meanwhile, pars the fourth and he is now level with his fellow American at the top of the leaderboard,
 
 
Rory McIlroy's chances of lifting the Claret Jug are all but over. 
 
Jordan Spieth may be faltering but the Northern Irishman isn't taking advantage.
 
He's level par for the day and remains seven shots off the lead after eight holes.
Bogeys at the third for both Spieth and Kuchar as the American duo fall to nine and eight under par respectively.
 
China's Li Haotong is just three shots off the lead after a superb final-round 63. 
Li Haotong is having a whale of a time out there today. He started the day at one over par but birdies at the eighth, ninth, 12th, 15th, 16th and 17th have moved him to five under par and into third place.
 
 
The gap at the top of the leaderboard narrows again as Kuchar birdies the second and Spieth pars it. There's just one shot between the two now, with Kuchar at nine under par and Spieth at 10 under.
 
The American duo's nearest challengers, Brooks Koepka, Austin Connelly, Branden Grace and Li Haotong, are all at four under, so it's looking increasingly likely that it will be a two-horse race for the Claret Jug.
The silver medal for leading amateur goes to Alfie Plant who finishes the tournament at six under par.
 
The Londoner plans to turn pro in September.
Some early movement at the top of the leaderboard as Spieth bogeys the first hole. 
 
Kuchar manages a par to narrow the gap at the top of the leaderboard to just two shots.
 
 
Ian Poulter cancels out his bogey at the third with a birdie at the fifth to move back to two under.
 
Meanwhile, the third-placed Brooks Koepka falls seven shots behind Jordan Spieth as he bogeys the first.
Anything you can do, I can do... worse?
 
World No 2 Hideki Matsuyama follows Dustin Johnson's double bogey with a triple bogey at the first. That's not the way to back up his impressive round of 66 from yesterday.
The worst possible start from world No 1 Dustin Johnson as he produces a double bogey at the first to fall 10 shots behind Jordan Spieth.
 
 

