It's moving day the 146th Open Championship with a host of the game's biggest names firmly in the mix for the Claret Jug.
Rory McIlroy had no need for a pep talk after one of his best-ever Open rounds kept him firmly in contention for a fifth major title and lies just five shots off the pace set by two-time major winner Jordan Spieth.
At six under par, Spieth leads by two from Ryder Cup team-mate Matt Kuchar, with England's Ian Poulter, who was second at Royal Birkdale when it last staged the Open in 2008, on three under alongside US Open champion Brooks Koepka.
Here's when everyone is underway on Saturday:
All Times GMT, (a-amateur)
0820—Shaun Norris
0830—Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose
0840—Webb Simpson, Mike Lorenzo-Vera
0850—Youngham Song, Danny Willett
0900—Scott Hend, Marc Leishman
0910—Lee Westwood, Sean O'Hair
0920—Brandon Stone, David Drysdale
0930—Andy Sullivan, Jason Day
0940—Aaron Baddeley, Toby Tree
0950—Joe Dean, James Hahn
1005—Thomas Pieters, Alfie Plant-a
1015—Peter Uihlein, KT Kim
1025—Branden Grace, Jason Dufner
1035—Andrew Dodt, Xander Schauffele
1045—Charl Schwartzel, Daniel Berger
1055—Jimmy Walker, Martin Kaymer
1105—Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Southgate
1115—Tony Finau, J.B. Holmes
1125—Thongchai Jaidee, Chris Wood
1135—Kevin Na, Jon Rahm
1150—Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey
1200—Adam Scott, Andrew Johnston
1210—Yikeun Chang, Henrik Stenson
1220—Steve Stricker, Matthew Fitzpatrick
1230—Soren Kjeldsen, Laurie Canter
1240—Haotong Li, Thorbjorn Olesen
1250—Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia
1300—Ross Fisher, Sung Kang
130—Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson
1320—Ernie Els, Chan Kim
1335—Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley
1345—Alex Noren, Kent Bulle
1355—Bubba Watson, Rafa Cabrera Bello
1305—Charley Hoffman, Joost Luiten
1415—Jamie Lovemark, Richard Bland
1425—Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy
1435—Austin Connelly, Richie Ramsay
1445—Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter
1455—Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth
