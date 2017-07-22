It's moving day the 146th Open Championship with a host of the game's biggest names firmly in the mix for the Claret Jug.

Rory McIlroy had no need for a pep talk after one of his best-ever Open rounds kept him firmly in contention for a fifth major title and lies just five shots off the pace set by two-time major winner Jordan Spieth.

At six under par, Spieth leads by two from Ryder Cup team-mate Matt Kuchar, with England's Ian Poulter, who was second at Royal Birkdale when it last staged the Open in 2008, on three under alongside US Open champion Brooks Koepka.

Here's when everyone is underway on Saturday:

All Times GMT, (a-amateur)

0820—Shaun Norris

0830—Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

0840—Webb Simpson, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

0850—Youngham Song, Danny Willett

0900—Scott Hend, Marc Leishman

0910—Lee Westwood, Sean O'Hair

0920—Brandon Stone, David Drysdale

0930—Andy Sullivan, Jason Day

0940—Aaron Baddeley, Toby Tree

0950—Joe Dean, James Hahn

1005—Thomas Pieters, Alfie Plant-a

1015—Peter Uihlein, KT Kim

1025—Branden Grace, Jason Dufner

1035—Andrew Dodt, Xander Schauffele

1045—Charl Schwartzel, Daniel Berger

1055—Jimmy Walker, Martin Kaymer

1105—Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Southgate

1115—Tony Finau, J.B. Holmes

1125—Thongchai Jaidee, Chris Wood

1135—Kevin Na, Jon Rahm

1150—Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey

1200—Adam Scott, Andrew Johnston

1210—Yikeun Chang, Henrik Stenson

1220—Steve Stricker, Matthew Fitzpatrick

1230—Soren Kjeldsen, Laurie Canter

1240—Haotong Li, Thorbjorn Olesen

1250—Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia

1300—Ross Fisher, Sung Kang

130—Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson

1320—Ernie Els, Chan Kim

1335—Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley

1345—Alex Noren, Kent Bulle

1355—Bubba Watson, Rafa Cabrera Bello

1305—Charley Hoffman, Joost Luiten

1415—Jamie Lovemark, Richard Bland

1425—Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy

1435—Austin Connelly, Richie Ramsay

1445—Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter

1455—Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth