The Open 2017 Day Three tee times: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Ian Poulter and more in action at Royal Birkdale

It promises to be an action packed day on Day Three at Royal Birkdale

It promises to be another exciting day at Royal Birkdale Getty

It's moving day the 146th Open Championship with a host of the game's biggest names firmly in the mix for the Claret Jug.

Rory McIlroy had no need for a pep talk after one of his best-ever Open rounds kept him firmly in contention for a fifth major title and lies just five shots off the pace set by two-time major winner Jordan Spieth.

At six under par, Spieth leads by two from Ryder Cup team-mate Matt Kuchar, with England's Ian Poulter, who was second at Royal Birkdale when it last staged the Open in 2008, on three under alongside US Open champion Brooks Koepka.

Here's when everyone is underway on Saturday:

All Times GMT, (a-amateur) 

0820—Shaun Norris 

0830—Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose 

0840—Webb Simpson, Mike Lorenzo-Vera 

0850—Youngham Song, Danny Willett 

0900—Scott Hend, Marc Leishman 

0910—Lee Westwood, Sean O'Hair 

0920—Brandon Stone, David Drysdale 

0930—Andy Sullivan, Jason Day 

0940—Aaron Baddeley, Toby Tree 

0950—Joe Dean, James Hahn 

1005—Thomas Pieters, Alfie Plant-a 

1015—Peter Uihlein, KT Kim 

1025—Branden Grace, Jason Dufner 

1035—Andrew Dodt, Xander Schauffele 

1045—Charl Schwartzel, Daniel Berger 

1055—Jimmy Walker, Martin Kaymer 

1105—Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Southgate 

1115—Tony Finau, J.B. Holmes 

1125—Thongchai Jaidee, Chris Wood 

1135—Kevin Na, Jon Rahm 

1150—Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey 

1200—Adam Scott, Andrew Johnston 

1210—Yikeun Chang, Henrik Stenson 

1220—Steve Stricker, Matthew Fitzpatrick 

1230—Soren Kjeldsen, Laurie Canter 

1240—Haotong Li, Thorbjorn Olesen 

1250—Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia 

1300—Ross Fisher, Sung Kang 

130—Kevin Kisner, Zach Johnson 

1320—Ernie Els, Chan Kim 

1335—Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley 

1345—Alex Noren, Kent Bulle 

1355—Bubba Watson, Rafa Cabrera Bello 

1305—Charley Hoffman, Joost Luiten 

1415—Jamie Lovemark, Richard Bland 

1425—Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy 

1435—Austin Connelly, Richie Ramsay 

1445—Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter 

1455—Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth 

