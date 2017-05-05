Francesco Molinari overcame a difficult start to earn a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point.

The Italian, a former Ryder Cup player, bogeyed his second hole, but recovered in fine fashion to reel off five birdies in the next seven holes and eventually card a six-under-par 66.

Molinari, who chipped in a birdie at the 18th, has a slender lead over four men on five under, with Alex Noren, JB Holmes, Grayson Murray and Brian Campbell all firing 67s.

Dustin Johnson enjoyed a solid return to action after a back injury curtailed his hopes of Masters glory last month.

The world number one, who was forced to withdraw on day one at Augusta, signed for a two-under-par 70.

He told pgatour.com: "I'm happy with the way I played. I didn't score that great, didn't really hole that many putts, but other than that I played really well.

"I thought I drove it nicely, hit a lot of good iron shots. You know, I'm happy with the way I played, for sure."

PA