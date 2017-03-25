Fernando Alonso has criticised McLaren on the eve of the first Grand Prix of the season, fuelling further speculation that all is not well between the team and the two-time world champion.
Alonso has been linked with a McLaren exit at the end of the season, with a possible Mercedes seat opening up as Valtteri Bottas is only tied down for one year. The 35-year-old has cut a disgruntled figure in pre-season testing, with the team suffering from repeated reliability failures, and despite an improved showing to qualify 13th for Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix, Alonso called on the team to make a quick improvement.
"I expect a big change in the team, a big reaction," Alonso said after qualifying. "We will not be 13th all season, or I will not be.
He added: "It's not enough. We are McLaren-Honda. If we are not in the top five, on the podium, the rest is losing time."
McLaren have concerns over the Honda power unit and its ability to challenge at the front of the field, given there has been little improvement during its two-year partnership with the British team. It’s led to suggestions that the Woking-based outfit are considering a switch back to Mercedes engines in the future, but Honda F1 boss Yusuke Hasegawa stressed that they are looking to add improvements as quickly as possible.
"After the winter test we are having strong pressure from the team and the driver, but we try to keep improving,” Hasegawa said.
"We didn't do a great job. So we need to do that.
"I cannot guarantee when we will get more power but as soon as possible we try to introduce a new specification for that."
Australian Grand Prix 2017 - in pictures
-
1/19 Saturday Qualifying
Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton speak during the post-qualifying press conference
Getty
-
2/19 Saturday Qualifying
Lewis Hamilton is given a lift down the pit lane in the safety car after clinching pole position
Getty
-
3/19 Saturday Qualifying
Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position for the sixth time in Australia
Getty
-
4/19 Saturday Qualifying
Romain Grosjean locks up a tyre on his final qualifying lap
Getty
-
5/19 Saturday Third Practice
Sebastian Vettel set the fastest lap ever seen around Albert Park to top third practice
Getty
-
6/19 Saturday Third Practice
Marcus Ericsson flashes past the Albert Park Lake
Getty
-
7/19 Saturday Third Practice
Esteban Ocon gets to grips with the Force India car during third practice
Getty
-
8/19 Friday Second Practice
Marcus Ericsson beached his Sauber in the gravel trap during the afternoon session.
Getty
-
9/19 Friday Second Practice
Jolyon Palmer jumps through a gap in the fence after crashing his Renault on the entry to the start/finish straight.
Getty
-
10/19 Friday Second Practice
Palmer's Renault is recovered to the pit lane ahead of a busy night rebuilding it.
Getty
-
11/19 Friday Second Practice
Sebastian Vettel appeared puzzled by the gap to the lead Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.
Getty
-
12/19 Friday Second Practice
Daniel Ricciardo runs wide on the exit of turn one.
Getty
-
13/19 Friday Second Practice
Romain Grosjean takes a trip over the gravel trap.
Getty
-
14/19 Friday Second Practice
Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the first two practice sessions of the year in Melbourne
Getty
-
15/19 Friday First Practice
The Force India of Esteban Ocon runs over the kerb during first practice.
Getty
-
16/19 Friday First Practice
Daniel Ricciardo flashes by on the back straight in his Red Bull.
Getty
-
17/19 Friday First Practice
Hamilton was half-a-second faster than his nearest challenger in Vettel
Getty
-
18/19 Friday First Practice
Lewis Hamilton pears through his visor at the start of the new season.
Getty
-
19/19 Friday First Practice
Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon stand by the new pink-livery Force India.
Getty
After finishing sixth in last season’s constructors’ championship, McLaren went into 2017 with high hopes, but they soon diminished with the issues in pre-season and a serious gulf between them and the leading Mercedes.
Alonso was 3.237 seconds slower than Lewis Hamilton’s pole position time, while his new teammate, Stoffel Vandoorne, could only manage 18th position, a further 1.433 seconds slower.
