Sebastian Vettel has seen a number of false dawns since crossing to Ferrari but the German could see good times ahead for the 'scuderia' after putting his car on the front row of the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Vettel's quickest lap was nearly three-tenths of a second slower than Mercedes pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton but the four-times world champion felt he had left a better time out on the track.
"I was not entirely happy with my lap," the German told reporters.
"I was pretty happy with the end, maybe not so much with the opening of the lap where we lost a bit too much.
"But I think Lewis did a very good lap so I don't think - I would have loved to - but I don't think pole was up for grabs.
"Tomorrow I think we can do something in the race. As I said the car feels good, we've improved it so the pace feels much better than yesterday when we had some practice."
Mercedes have swept the driver and constructors' championships for the last three years running, while Ferrari failed to win a race last season.
But a raft of technical changes to the cars, including fatter tyres and improved aerodynamics, are seen levelling the playing field and Ferrari showed impressive reliability and pace during winter testing.
Vettel, who crossed to the glamour team in 2015 after four F1 titles with Red Bull, has been at pains to downplay Ferrari's prospects and hopes of a heavyweight championship battle with three-times winner Hamilton.
But with Hamilton and retired champion Nico Rosberg hogging the front row throughout 2016, there would have been some satisfaction for Vettel to wedge his Ferrari between the Mercedes cars at Albert Park.
Rosberg's replacement Valtteri Bottas will start third in Sunday's race, sandwiched between Vettel and his Ferrari team mate Kimi Raikkonen.
Australian Grand Prix 2017 - in pictures
Australian Grand Prix 2017 - in pictures
-
1/19 Saturday Qualifying
Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton speak during the post-qualifying press conference
Getty
-
2/19 Saturday Qualifying
Lewis Hamilton is given a lift down the pit lane in the safety car after clinching pole position
Getty
-
3/19 Saturday Qualifying
Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position for the sixth time in Australia
Getty
-
4/19 Saturday Qualifying
Romain Grosjean locks up a tyre on his final qualifying lap
Getty
-
5/19 Saturday Third Practice
Sebastian Vettel set the fastest lap ever seen around Albert Park to top third practice
Getty
-
6/19 Saturday Third Practice
Marcus Ericsson flashes past the Albert Park Lake
Getty
-
7/19 Saturday Third Practice
Esteban Ocon gets to grips with the Force India car during third practice
Getty
-
8/19 Friday Second Practice
Marcus Ericsson beached his Sauber in the gravel trap during the afternoon session.
Getty
-
9/19 Friday Second Practice
Jolyon Palmer jumps through a gap in the fence after crashing his Renault on the entry to the start/finish straight.
Getty
-
10/19 Friday Second Practice
Palmer's Renault is recovered to the pit lane ahead of a busy night rebuilding it.
Getty
-
11/19 Friday Second Practice
Sebastian Vettel appeared puzzled by the gap to the lead Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.
Getty
-
12/19 Friday Second Practice
Daniel Ricciardo runs wide on the exit of turn one.
Getty
-
13/19 Friday Second Practice
Romain Grosjean takes a trip over the gravel trap.
Getty
-
14/19 Friday Second Practice
Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the first two practice sessions of the year in Melbourne
Getty
-
15/19 Friday First Practice
The Force India of Esteban Ocon runs over the kerb during first practice.
Getty
-
16/19 Friday First Practice
Daniel Ricciardo flashes by on the back straight in his Red Bull.
Getty
-
17/19 Friday First Practice
Hamilton was half-a-second faster than his nearest challenger in Vettel
Getty
-
18/19 Friday First Practice
Lewis Hamilton pears through his visor at the start of the new season.
Getty
-
19/19 Friday First Practice
Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon stand by the new pink-livery Force India.
Getty
"I think we have a good car," said Vettel. "I think we are working well as a team, things are improving.
"We had a mixed day yesterday but the confidence in the car was there from testing and I think we've showed it again today.
"It's been a big winter for us, a lot of change we've gone through as a team the last 12 months. And to the better, I think the team's getting stronger, pushing very hard. I think people are fired up and we are motivated for tomorrow."
