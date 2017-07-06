It says everything about what passes as hardline governance at the FIA these days that the harshest thing they did all week was to put Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton together in the pre-event press conference in Spielberg on Thursday. And, predictably, it was as appetising as warmed-up leftovers.

Vettel’s angry Princess Petulant persona had apparently been left behind in Baku, and back was the smiley fellow with the self-deprecating sense of humour, albeit also with the convenient taste for sackcloth and ashes that he had shown in Malaysia in 2013 and Mexico last year after previous headlining controversies.

“I had the chance to quickly talk to Lewis after the race, but I don't want to pump this up more than it is already,” he intoned. “It is my right, our right, that it stays between us. But I think I said everything I had to say.”

The 2017 Formula 1 grid







20 show all The 2017 Formula 1 grid





































1/20 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari Vettel finished fourth last season and will hope improvements to the team's 1.6-litre V6 will help him back onto the podium. Getty

2/20 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari The experienced Finn largely underperformed last season. At 37, could be his final season racing for a top team. Getty

3/20 Sergio Perez, Force India Perez retains the drive he has held since 2014. Force India again use the Mercedes-AMG engine. Getty

4/20 Esteban Ocon, Force India The talented 20-year-old raced in 9 Grand Prix for Manor last season and earns a call-up to a much more competitive team. Getty

5/20 Romain Grosjean, Haas Haas had a very good season last year, finishing 8th with their Ferrari engine. Grosjean will look to improve on his 13th place finish. AFP/Getty

6/20 Kevin Magnussen, Haas The Dane moves from Renault to Haas. Struggled last season. Getty

7/20 Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren The talented Belgian, who scored a world championship point in the unfamiliar MP4-31 last year, replaces Jenson Button at McLaren. Getty

8/20 Fernando Alonso, McLaren The youngest double champion of all-time remains at McLaren for the 2017 season, despite a well publicised approach from Mercedes. Getty

9/20 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes The team - and driver - to beat since the infamous V6 rule changes came into place in 2014. Getty

10/20 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Bottas replaces world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes, Will push Hamilton all the way this campaign. Getty

11/20 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Adrian Newey has completely redesigned the RB13 for the 2017 season and Ricciardo will be hopeful of bettering last year's 3rd place finish. Getty

12/20 Max Verstappen, Red Bull There will be plenty of attention on Verstappen as he completes his first full season at Red Bull. Getty

13/20 Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Hulkenberg moves to the team from Force India, replacing Kevin Magnussen. Getty

14/20 Jolyon Palmer, Renault The Brit came under pressure last year for a disappointing 18th-place finish. Will be hopeful of improvement. Getty

15/20 Marcus Ericsson, Sauber Sauber were poor last season and were plagued by retirements. Ericsson nevertheless remains with the team for a third campaign. AFP/Getty

16/20 Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber The 22-year-old wins a drive at Sauber, moving from Manor Racing. Getty

17/20 Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso Resigned to Toro Rosso after plenty of speculation; will be desperate to show he shouldn't have been replaced by Verstappen at Red Bull. Getty

18/20 Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso Now in his third season with the team. Toro Rosso this year return to a Renault engine. Getty

19/20 Lance Stroll, Williams 18-year-old rookie. Stroll's first appearance in the car didn't inspire confidence, he spun the car in testing. Getty

20/20 Felipe Massa, Williams Heroically returns to the team after Bottas departed for Mercedes. One of the most experienced drivers on the grid. Getty

It appeared he had already forgotten the “sincere, personal apology” he had made to “all the people who were watching the race,” – which included the media as well as the fans, though the two are not mutually exclusive. And he was not going to be allowed to sweep it all under the carpet that easily.

It transpired that he had indeed apologised to Hamilton, but not immediately.

“The conversation we had on the Monday, it wasn't actually an apology, even though that perhaps was the intent,” the Englishman revealed. “Then shortly after that he messaged me. It was literally the next day when I got a text from Sebastian, apologising.”

He said he was quite content to accept it.

“I just said that for me I still have the utmost respect for him as a driver and will continue to race him hard through the rest of the season, in the same way I always have, no less hard than we have been already up until now.

“My only point to Sebastian was him saying that I had brake tested him. I said I hope you can correct that publicly because people who were watching felt that was something I did, and the data showed that was not the case. In actual fact, he accelerated.

“The goal was to be as close as possible to me, but that was an error in judgement. My only point there in the reply to him was that I hope he makes that clear. There was no need for me to do something like that, as I was in the lead.”

Vettel conceded he had made the wrong decision. “It was the wrong move to drive alongside him and hit his tyre. There’s not much more to say. At the time I was surprised, at the time it felt like Lewis hit the brakes and I could not stop running into his car. I’m not proud of the moment, but can I go back in time and take it back? No.

“So I’m happy to hear [from Hamilton] that it doesn’t seem to have had a big impact on our relationship. It’s nice to hear that we are able to move forward. The respect we have for each other on and off track helps us get through this.”

But was it intentional?

Vettel shunted Hamilton in Baku (Getty)



“It’s very simple,” he began, taking that one on the chin. “I got surprised, my impression at time was wrong. I thought I had got fouled, and drove alongside him not happy about it and over-reacted. There’s no need to explain further, we’ve all seen what happened.

“Obviously I had a very different view inside the car than with a little bit of a gap outside of the car – that is why I made a statement.” But when pushed by a journalist to explain why it had taken him so long to make the apology, he retorted: “I don't have your number. I don't want it. So... I don't feel the need to talk to all of you [the media, those who were among the hundreds of thousands watching the race, remember].

“The person I had to talk to was Lewis. That was the most important and then the Monday I went to Paris to see the FIA. We had the hearing, they asked me my opinion in terms of what happened, we ran through the incident and that is what I did.

“I don't think there was a need in that regard to talk to you straight after. You are not the most important people I think – the most important for me is the guy I am racing with, is Lewis, and that is the one I decided to call first.”

Hamilton was remarkably composed about the whole affair.

Hamilton accepted his rival's apology (Getty)



“I really don’t feel any tension here,” he said, even though the room was packed with people asking hard questions. “We extinguished that when we spoke on the phone.

“But there are two things that are most important. One is that Sebastian acknowledges publicly that I didn’t brake test him, because I’ve had people sending me messages saying that I was out of order.

“Two is that road safety is a big issue, that is a campaign that the FIA is constantly pushing, and obviously how we govern the sport is important as it reflects on the rest of world.

“We are supposed to be role models and to give a certain message, collectively as a sport we are supposed to inspire and send the right message to young kids. We are in a position of power, and how we utilise that is very important.

“That is the end of the matter for me, now I will solely focus on this weekend. I said everything I thought I needed to say at the last race and left it there. There are a lot of races ahead of us, and we are a little bit behind on points, so I just want to keep my head down.”

But the triple world champion did make one final point, when asked whether he was happy with the message that the governing body had sent out, by leaving Vettel’s punishment as the 10s stop-and-go he had served in the race and the three extra penalties points on his licence, plus the wrist-slap talks he must give to F2, F3 and F4 drivers at some stage this year.

“Nothing changes,” Hamilton said, “and with all due respect Jean [Todt] should be sitting next to us to answer some questions. They [the FIA] didn’t change anything on Monday, so the situation says the same.”