Lewis Hamilton has won the British Grand Prix for a record-equaling fifth time.

Starting from pole position the Brit led every lap guiding his Mercedes home first with teammate Valtteri Bottas coming in second after late tyre drama for Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen.

The Finn finished third while teammate Sebastian Vettel, Hamilton's chief rival in the world championship standings, suffered a late puncture to slip from fourth to seventh cutting his lead to a solitary point ahead of the summer break.

Bottas started ninth but stormed back through the field, including a pass on Vettel with eight laps remaining to the delight of the partisan crowd.

Hamilton's win, a fourth in a row at Silverstone, sees him join two-time world champion Jim Clark and four-time champ Alain Prost with five victories.