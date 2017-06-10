Little bits and pieces. That was what Lewis Hamilton spoke of ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix on Friday. Little bits and pieces which Mercedes’s engineers have changed on the set-up of his car, and the sister model of team-mate Valtteri Bottas after they were squashed by Ferrari in Monte Carlo.

Whatever those little bits and pieces were – and it’s believe that they centred upon minor adjustments such as brake balance and suspension settings in order to get the tyres working in their correct temperature window – they appeared to make a big difference here.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Montreal’s Ile Notre Dame is a different track to Monaco in many ways – it’s much quicker for a start, with top speeds significantly exceeding 300 km/h and has a more slippery surface, but like the Principality it’s also one massive brake test. Its heavy demands on braking see drivers jumping hard on the left pedal for 19 per cent of the lap, and experiencing decelerative forces up to 6g. That, and the hard acceleration that follows imposes mainly longitudinal rather than lateral forces on the tyres. Getting heat into the front tyres is one of the keys to a quick lap time.

The 2017 Formula 1 grid







1/20 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari Vettel finished fourth last season and will hope improvements to the team's 1.6-litre V6 will help him back onto the podium. Getty

2/20 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari The experienced Finn largely underperformed last season. At 37, could be his final season racing for a top team. Getty

3/20 Sergio Perez, Force India Perez retains the drive he has held since 2014. Force India again use the Mercedes-AMG engine. Getty

4/20 Esteban Ocon, Force India The talented 20-year-old raced in 9 Grand Prix for Manor last season and earns a call-up to a much more competitive team. Getty

5/20 Romain Grosjean, Haas Haas had a very good season last year, finishing 8th with their Ferrari engine. Grosjean will look to improve on his 13th place finish. AFP/Getty

6/20 Kevin Magnussen, Haas The Dane moves from Renault to Haas. Struggled last season. Getty

7/20 Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren The talented Belgian, who scored a world championship point in the unfamiliar MP4-31 last year, replaces Jenson Button at McLaren. Getty

8/20 Fernando Alonso, McLaren The youngest double champion of all-time remains at McLaren for the 2017 season, despite a well publicised approach from Mercedes. Getty

9/20 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes The team - and driver - to beat since the infamous V6 rule changes came into place in 2014. Getty

10/20 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Bottas replaces world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes, Will push Hamilton all the way this campaign. Getty

11/20 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Adrian Newey has completely redesigned the RB13 for the 2017 season and Ricciardo will be hopeful of bettering last year's 3rd place finish. Getty

12/20 Max Verstappen, Red Bull There will be plenty of attention on Verstappen as he completes his first full season at Red Bull. Getty

13/20 Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Hulkenberg moves to the team from Force India, replacing Kevin Magnussen. Getty

14/20 Jolyon Palmer, Renault The Brit came under pressure last year for a disappointing 18th-place finish. Will be hopeful of improvement. Getty

15/20 Marcus Ericsson, Sauber Sauber were poor last season and were plagued by retirements. Ericsson nevertheless remains with the team for a third campaign. AFP/Getty

16/20 Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber The 22-year-old wins a drive at Sauber, moving from Manor Racing. Getty

17/20 Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso Resigned to Toro Rosso after plenty of speculation; will be desperate to show he shouldn't have been replaced by Verstappen at Red Bull. Getty

18/20 Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso Now in his third season with the team. Toro Rosso this year return to a Renault engine. Getty

19/20 Lance Stroll, Williams 18-year-old rookie. Stroll's first appearance in the car didn't inspire confidence, he spun the car in testing. Getty

20/20 Felipe Massa, Williams Heroically returns to the team after Bottas departed for Mercedes. One of the most experienced drivers on the grid. Getty

Interestingly, however, Pirelli have brought the same tyres here that they did in Monaco, the soft, supersoft and ultrasoft compounds.

Both Hamilton and Bottas seemed to manage the temperatures well so far this weekend, so the mood chez Mercedes is more upbeat. The Ferrari drivers never seem to have that problem.

Pirelli’s tyres have become somewhat of a lottery in F1 this year, as Hamilton explained.

“You just drive the tyres the same. You push or you drive slowly, depending on the temperature of the circuit, and when you come to do your laps sometimes the tyres are ready and sometimes they’re not. It’s difficult. It’s kind of an unfeeling - sometimes the tyres feel exactly the same when you leave the garage, and sometimes they grip up. It’s the same for every tyre.”

The Englishman was fastest in the first practice session this morning, heading Monaco winner Vettel by 0.198s, with Bottas right on the German’s tail. In the afternoon, Raikkonen became the only man thus far to dip below 1m 13s, with a lap of 1m 12.935s that is getting closer to the all-time fastest lap of 1m 12.275s set in qualifying by Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari back in 2004. Whether you believe he was screwed by his team in Monaco depends upon how much you believe in conspiracy theories, though the fact remains that he and his engineer wanted to stay out and were specifically asked to pit sooner than they wanted. That enabled Vettel fully to exploit much faster in and out laps in his own stop which came after he had also revived his flagging tyres to push as hard as he could. But on Friday Raikkonen drove like a man intent on proving a point, if only to himself. Hamilton was 0.215s adrift this time, Vettel another 0.050s off him.

Kimi Raikkonen topped practice on Friday and was the only man to dip under the 1m 13s barrier ( Getty )

Having vowed to attack this weekend, Hamilton said: “It’s been a pretty good first day. The Ferraris are looking fast here and as the times show, it’s super close at the top right now.

“I feel like we are just a little bit behind the red cars at this early stage of the weekend, but we’ll be pushing as hard as we can to close the gap ahead qualifying on Saturday.

I don't like to lose. I really don't

“After a tough weekend in Monaco the main thing is that our car is already feeling a lot better. It should be on the game for the rest of the weekend.”

Mercedes need a win this weekend, psychologically and practically, to stay in the title fight that has begun to swing away from them of late for the first time in four years. Ferrari took the lead back in the world championship for constructors in Monaco, and Vettel increased his lead over Hamilton to 25 points. They don’t like that in Brackley.

Team boss Toto Wolff remains his urbane self, but there was steel in his eyes when he said, “I don’t like losing. I really don’t.”

Canada habitually throws up some interesting and unpredictable results; the one thing that looks probable this weekend, however, is that Ferrari and Mercedes will be back at it, going head to head again.