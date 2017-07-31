As the F1 season approaches its summer break, the Hungarian Grand Prix highlighted the disparate philosophies with which arch-rivals Mercedes and Ferrari go about their racing.

On the one hand, Mercedes asked Valtteri Bottas to move over and let Lewis Hamilton have a crack at the Ferraris; he did so, and when Hamilton was unable to make an impression, he sportingly honoured an agreement to hand the place back even though he desperately needed the three points he thus surrendered. On the other, there was never the slightest suggestion that Sebastian Vettel, though troubled and seriously slowed by steering problems, would be asked to get out of the way of close-following team-mate Kimi Raikkonen in a very healthy Ferrari more than capable of winning the race.

One minute team president Sergio Marchionne is publicly calling the Finn a “laggard,” the other he isn’t allowed to use his speed to pass his team leader, even with a Mercedes breathing down his neck. Raikkonen, the world champion for Ferrari in 2007, is playing the same domestique role that Rubens Barrichello was obliged to fulfil for Michael Schumacher, back when Ferrari were run by current FIA president Jean Todt.

Plus ca change, plus sa meme chose.

The 2017 Formula 1 grid







20 show all The 2017 Formula 1 grid





































1/20 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari Vettel finished fourth last season and will hope improvements to the team's 1.6-litre V6 will help him back onto the podium. Getty

2/20 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari The experienced Finn largely underperformed last season. At 37, could be his final season racing for a top team. Getty

3/20 Sergio Perez, Force India Perez retains the drive he has held since 2014. Force India again use the Mercedes-AMG engine. Getty

4/20 Esteban Ocon, Force India The talented 20-year-old raced in 9 Grand Prix for Manor last season and earns a call-up to a much more competitive team. Getty

5/20 Romain Grosjean, Haas Haas had a very good season last year, finishing 8th with their Ferrari engine. Grosjean will look to improve on his 13th place finish. AFP/Getty

6/20 Kevin Magnussen, Haas The Dane moves from Renault to Haas. Struggled last season. Getty

7/20 Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren The talented Belgian, who scored a world championship point in the unfamiliar MP4-31 last year, replaces Jenson Button at McLaren. Getty

8/20 Fernando Alonso, McLaren The youngest double champion of all-time remains at McLaren for the 2017 season, despite a well publicised approach from Mercedes. Getty

9/20 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes The team - and driver - to beat since the infamous V6 rule changes came into place in 2014. Getty

10/20 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Bottas replaces world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes, Will push Hamilton all the way this campaign. Getty

11/20 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Adrian Newey has completely redesigned the RB13 for the 2017 season and Ricciardo will be hopeful of bettering last year's 3rd place finish. Getty

12/20 Max Verstappen, Red Bull There will be plenty of attention on Verstappen as he completes his first full season at Red Bull. Getty

13/20 Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Hulkenberg moves to the team from Force India, replacing Kevin Magnussen. Getty

14/20 Jolyon Palmer, Renault The Brit came under pressure last year for a disappointing 18th-place finish. Will be hopeful of improvement. Getty

15/20 Marcus Ericsson, Sauber Sauber were poor last season and were plagued by retirements. Ericsson nevertheless remains with the team for a third campaign. AFP/Getty

16/20 Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber The 22-year-old wins a drive at Sauber, moving from Manor Racing. Getty

17/20 Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso Resigned to Toro Rosso after plenty of speculation; will be desperate to show he shouldn't have been replaced by Verstappen at Red Bull. Getty

18/20 Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso Now in his third season with the team. Toro Rosso this year return to a Renault engine. Getty

19/20 Lance Stroll, Williams 18-year-old rookie. Stroll's first appearance in the car didn't inspire confidence, he spun the car in testing. Getty

20/20 Felipe Massa, Williams Heroically returns to the team after Bottas departed for Mercedes. One of the most experienced drivers on the grid. Getty

And yet Vettel remains adamant that much has changed behind the scenes at Ferrari over the winter, and that it has been crucial to its emergence as a genuine rival to Mercedes after three seasons of disappointing performance.

“We mustn’t forget where we were 12 months ago. The steps Ferrari has made are bigger than anybody else’s. It’s been a good day,” he said as the legendary Italian team savoured their second one-two of the year.

A 14-point lead in the drivers’ championship with nine races left would have seemed impossible in previous seasons, but Vettel admits: “It’s what I dream about, to be honest. I want to win, so that’s where you want to be. The mission has been to get back to the top, so obviously we’ve had a great year. I’m only two and a half years in with the team. I think we had a great year in 2015 which helped to get the project going. 2016 was difficult, for many reasons, but it was a great year to set things up, a lot of change for the team.

“But over the winter I think we were the team that made the least noise. There was a lot of talk about the new cars and the new regulations and how it will favour one team over the other and how it will bring back other teams, and so on. I was very happy that we just worked, kept to ourselves and did the job.

Hamilton accepted the team order could end up costing him the championship (Getty)



“We have a great car. We know by now, with a lot of races done, what the strength of the car is, where the weaknesses are and where we need to work on. I’m very confident in the group of people we have. From the outside people try to identify a team with one person in terms of who is the driver or who is designing the car. It very often ends that you point the finger at one person. That’s not fair. The team is very big and we have a lot of great people, young people, coming up and a great culture. People are taking risks, and that’s what we need to do.

“We want to win so I’m very happy where we are going, but it’s not yet enough. Today’s great, we got a one-two, but that’s what we want every weekend. We haven’t done it so far, I know it’s difficult but it’s not impossible so we keep working.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes that the balance of power between the two teams is track-specific; Ferrari were very quick on the tortuous tracks such as Monaco and Hungaroring, whereas the fast stuff such as Canada and Silverstone favours the Silver Arrows. Vettel isn’t so sure.

“I know we have a very strong car, that is competitive everywhere. We have had circuits on which it was less competitive. If you want to point out Silverstone, we weren’t quick enough to win, that’s a fact. But we weren’t horrible. It’s not like we were 10th and 11th on the grid, we still qualified well. We out-qualified one of them on Saturday so I think we are at the right track, but it’s normal that some tracks maybe you struggle a bit more, some a bit less. It’s fair to say that we were very competitive here and Monaco; Mercedes was less so but equally if you pick the races out, it wasn’t like we were miles ahead and lapping them.

“I think the most important thing is that we were always there so far, we always had good pace so I don’t think there’s anything to be afraid of in the next couple of races.”

Valtteri Bottas allowed Lewis Hamilton to pass before re-taking third place at the final corner (Getty)

Hamilton, meanwhile, who had closed to within a point of Vettel with his recent fifth home victory only to fall back another 13 on Sunday, is equally convinced that Mercedes have the wherewithal to turn things around in the second half of the season. Especially with tracks such as Spa, Monza, Suzuka, Malaysia and Austin coming up which will suit the Mercedes. But right now, he’s looking forward to chilling out during the break and recharging his batteries.

“The holidays have definitely come at a good time. The season so far has definitely been very tough, mentally, physically and emotionally, for everyone in the team. It’s definitely been a difficult season, so the break will be a good time for everyone to be with their families and to recharge. I truly believe we have the capability to win this world championship, but that will require us all to give 100 per cent effort, so we all need to come back strong.”

All of the teams now have a mandatory shut down, before the season recommences at Spa in Belgium at the end of August.