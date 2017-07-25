Formula 2 driver Luca Ghiotto will be given his first Formula 1 drive at next week’s mid-season test at the Hungaroring following this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, with Williams naming the Italian as one of their two test drivers for the two-day session.

22-year-old Ghiotto is currently fifth in the F2 drivers’ championship, 102 points behind runaway leader Charles Leclerc – who himself will turnout in Hungary for Ferrari – and finally gets his chance to test himself in an F1 having finished runner-up to current Force India driver Esteban Ocon in the 2015 GP3 series.

"A big thanks to Williams for this opportunity," Ghiotto said. "The first F1 test for any driver is a special moment, and to do it with such an historic team is even better so I'm really excited."

Ghiotto has been highly-rated since that second-place finish, yet has found chances to impress in F1 hard to come by and has persisted with a second season in F2 – formerly GP2 – in what has usually been recognised as F1’s main feeder series.

But is that the case anymore?

Not one of last season’s GP2 drivers graduated to the premiere category for 2017, with reigning champion Pierre Gasly forced to head to Japan and the Super Formula Championship as he was unable to force his way onto the grid, with the Frenchman remaining Red Bull test and reserve driver.

The other two drivers to feature in the top three last season also find themselves without full-time drives. Runner-up Antonio Giovinazzi has seen regular Friday practice action for Ferrari this year as well as deputising for Pascal Wehrlein at Sauber for the first two races of the year, while third placed Sergey Sirotkin has had to make do with a lone appearance in Baku standing in for the injured Alexander Albon along with participating in the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Charles Leclerc looks destined to win F2 this season but could find an F1 drive hard to come by (Getty)

The 2015 GP2 champion, Stoffel Vandoorne, also had to head to Japan before being given a chance with McLaren, while both Alexander Rossi and Rio Haryanto have been chewed up and spat out of the F1 circus since making their debuts – the former going on to win the prestigious Indianapolis 500 and make a name for himself in IndyCar.

The 2017 Formula 1 grid







20 show all The 2017 Formula 1 grid





































1/20 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari Vettel finished fourth last season and will hope improvements to the team's 1.6-litre V6 will help him back onto the podium. Getty

2/20 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari The experienced Finn largely underperformed last season. At 37, could be his final season racing for a top team. Getty

3/20 Sergio Perez, Force India Perez retains the drive he has held since 2014. Force India again use the Mercedes-AMG engine. Getty

4/20 Esteban Ocon, Force India The talented 20-year-old raced in 9 Grand Prix for Manor last season and earns a call-up to a much more competitive team. Getty

5/20 Romain Grosjean, Haas Haas had a very good season last year, finishing 8th with their Ferrari engine. Grosjean will look to improve on his 13th place finish. AFP/Getty

6/20 Kevin Magnussen, Haas The Dane moves from Renault to Haas. Struggled last season. Getty

7/20 Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren The talented Belgian, who scored a world championship point in the unfamiliar MP4-31 last year, replaces Jenson Button at McLaren. Getty

8/20 Fernando Alonso, McLaren The youngest double champion of all-time remains at McLaren for the 2017 season, despite a well publicised approach from Mercedes. Getty

9/20 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes The team - and driver - to beat since the infamous V6 rule changes came into place in 2014. Getty

10/20 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Bottas replaces world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes, Will push Hamilton all the way this campaign. Getty

11/20 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Adrian Newey has completely redesigned the RB13 for the 2017 season and Ricciardo will be hopeful of bettering last year's 3rd place finish. Getty

12/20 Max Verstappen, Red Bull There will be plenty of attention on Verstappen as he completes his first full season at Red Bull. Getty

13/20 Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Hulkenberg moves to the team from Force India, replacing Kevin Magnussen. Getty

14/20 Jolyon Palmer, Renault The Brit came under pressure last year for a disappointing 18th-place finish. Will be hopeful of improvement. Getty

15/20 Marcus Ericsson, Sauber Sauber were poor last season and were plagued by retirements. Ericsson nevertheless remains with the team for a third campaign. AFP/Getty

16/20 Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber The 22-year-old wins a drive at Sauber, moving from Manor Racing. Getty

17/20 Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso Resigned to Toro Rosso after plenty of speculation; will be desperate to show he shouldn't have been replaced by Verstappen at Red Bull. Getty

18/20 Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso Now in his third season with the team. Toro Rosso this year return to a Renault engine. Getty

19/20 Lance Stroll, Williams 18-year-old rookie. Stroll's first appearance in the car didn't inspire confidence, he spun the car in testing. Getty

20/20 Felipe Massa, Williams Heroically returns to the team after Bottas departed for Mercedes. One of the most experienced drivers on the grid. Getty

Both Giovanazzi and Sirotkin appear to be close to an F1 seat – not least due to the uncertainty surrounding the future of another GP2 champion in Jolyon Palmer and his seat with Renault – while the imminent return of Robert Kubica at next week’s test adds another big name to the mix for the 2018 grid.

It is one that already looks to be taking shape. Mercedes, Red Bull, Force India and Haas all look to have settled driver line-ups for 2018, while Felipe Massa has been vocal in his desire for another year in the cockpit at Williams to keep his retirement on hold. Williams could yet axe teenager Lance Stroll, which would open up a seat for the likes of Ghiotto and Co, while Palmer looks unlikely to survive the winter unless results pick up over the second half of the season.

Ferrari are yet to decide if Kimi Raikkonen will remain with Sebastian Vettel for another year, while the futures of McLaren, Toro Rosso and Sauber look as unsettled as their results have been this season. That opens up the possibility of eight seats available between 15 drivers – the eight current F1 incumbents battling with Leclerc, Ghiotto, Sirotkin and the trio of Nicholas Latifi, Nobuhari Matsushita and Sean Gelael who will also test for Renault, Sauber and Toro Rosso respectively – not to mention the possible return of Kubica six years after suffering career-changing injuries in a rally crash.

Given that both Max Verstappen and Ocon skipped GP2 to make their name at the top, it would appear that the car park of F1 hopefuls will only continue to swell. Teams are more willing to take a gamble on young drivers like Verstappen who can deliver immediately – and bring the financial clout necessary for a drive – than wait for proven talents in F2, and despite the return of mid-season testing this year, it could be another case of near-misses when the Class of 2017 graduate at the end of the season.