McLaren executive director Zak Brown has said he “would love to retain Fernando Alonso” for the 2018 season but insisted that discussions over a new contract would not take place “until the middle of the year”.

With McLaren yet to score a point this season and Alonso's current contract set to run out at the end of the year, the Spaniard’s future with the team remains in question.

Alonso’s involvement in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, one of the most iconic races in the global motorsport calendar, has raised further speculation that the 35-year-old’s time at McLaren is coming to an end.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner notably labelled Brown as “mad” for allowing Alonso to feature at this year’s Indy 500 and miss the Monaco Grand Prix in doing so.

But Brown remains hopeful that Alonso will commit to McLaren for the 2018 season, insisting that the Spaniard continues to “thoroughly enjoy” his time with the team.

“We'd love to retain Fernando for 2018 but we agreed before the season started that we'd wait until the middle of the year to have those discussions and negotiations without changing course on that,” Brown told The Independent.

1/20 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari Vettel finished fourth last season and will hope improvements to the team's 1.6-litre V6 will help him back onto the podium. Getty

2/20 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari The experienced Finn largely underperformed last season. At 37, could be his final season racing for a top team. Getty

3/20 Sergio Perez, Force India Perez retains the drive he has held since 2014. Force India again use the Mercedes-AMG engine. Getty

4/20 Esteban Ocon, Force India The talented 20-year-old raced in 9 Grand Prix for Manor last season and earns a call-up to a much more competitive team. Getty

5/20 Romain Grosjean, Haas Haas had a very good season last year, finishing 8th with their Ferrari engine. Grosjean will look to improve on his 13th place finish. AFP/Getty

6/20 Kevin Magnussen, Haas The Dane moves from Renault to Haas. Struggled last season. Getty

7/20 Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren The talented Belgian, who scored a world championship point in the unfamiliar MP4-31 last year, replaces Jenson Button at McLaren. Getty

8/20 Fernando Alonso, McLaren The youngest double champion of all-time remains at McLaren for the 2017 season, despite a well publicised approach from Mercedes. Getty

9/20 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes The team - and driver - to beat since the infamous V6 rule changes came into place in 2014. Getty

10/20 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Bottas replaces world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes, Will push Hamilton all the way this campaign. Getty

11/20 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Adrian Newey has completely redesigned the RB13 for the 2017 season and Ricciardo will be hopeful of bettering last year's 3rd place finish. Getty

12/20 Max Verstappen, Red Bull There will be plenty of attention on Verstappen as he completes his first full season at Red Bull. Getty

13/20 Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Hulkenberg moves to the team from Force India, replacing Kevin Magnussen. Getty

14/20 Jolyon Palmer, Renault The Brit came under pressure last year for a disappointing 18th-place finish. Will be hopeful of improvement. Getty

15/20 Marcus Ericsson, Sauber Sauber were poor last season and were plagued by retirements. Ericsson nevertheless remains with the team for a third campaign. AFP/Getty

16/20 Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber The 22-year-old wins a drive at Sauber, moving from Manor Racing. Getty

17/20 Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso Resigned to Toro Rosso after plenty of speculation; will be desperate to show he shouldn't have been replaced by Verstappen at Red Bull. Getty

18/20 Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso Now in his third season with the team. Toro Rosso this year return to a Renault engine. Getty

19/20 Lance Stroll, Williams 18-year-old rookie. Stroll's first appearance in the car didn't inspire confidence, he spun the car in testing. Getty

20/20 Felipe Massa, Williams Heroically returns to the team after Bottas departed for Mercedes. One of the most experienced drivers on the grid. Getty

“We're racers. We race as one team. McLaren-Honda. We've got two drivers. Fernando being one of them, and [he] has stated his desire to try and win the triple.

“I think Fernando thoroughly enjoys the McLaren team and so this moment he's a racer, I think he's enjoying that we're doing this opportunity together but we know it's not 'you do this, you do that', this is how McLaren-Honda do motor-racing.

“I think it just demonstrates we're creative thinkers and racers, and that's an environment he loves.”

This follows racing director Eric Boullier’s comments that McLaren must “deliver the impossible” to persuade the Spaniard to stay next season.

McLaren are rooted to the bottom of the championship after the season's opening five rounds, with their two Honda-powered cars registering just four race finishes out of a possible 10 so far.

With unreliability plaguing the MCL32, Stoffel Vandoorne has already partly exceeded his penalty-free engine element usage for the whole season, while Alonso has only seen the chequered flag once this season.

Jenson Button steps in for Alonso at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix and Brown is confident the Briton can deliver for McLaren at the prestigious race.

“I think he'll do extremely well, you know he's only been out of the car for a couple of races,” Brown added. “He's a world champion, he's unbelievably fit. So I don't have any doubt Jensen and Stoffel will get as much lap time out of our cars as capable of doing.”

Alonso is missing the Monaco Grand Prix for the Indy 500 (EPA)

Brown insisted, though, that this was a one-time affair for Button and stressed that there was nothing else currently on the cards for the 37-year-old.

“He's remained an ambassador of the team and is obviously under contract for situations like this.

“But Fernando is going to be 100 per cent in the car in Canada so there's nothing else on our schedule for Jensen, other than continuing to be an integral part of the team and we're very pleased we retained him because things like this happen.”