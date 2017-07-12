Formula 1 has aimed a thinly-veiled dig at Lewis Hamilton after the triple world champion decided against attending Wednesday night’s parade through London ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

Hamilton had been expected to be one of the big names on show as F1 put on a demonstration run in the build-up to this weekend’s race at Silverstone.

However, the Briton, who currently trails championship leader Sebastian Vettel by 20 points following his fourth-place finish in Austria, has opted out of the parade – the only one of the 20 drivers to do so – after deciding to go on holiday to Greece instead.

"We invited teams and drivers to join us at F1 Live London and we had a fantastic response from all the teams and 19 of the drivers," a Formula One spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"Today will be a great day for London's Formula One fans, seeing race cars and drivers close-up, sharing the passion for F1 ahead of the British Grand Prix."

Liberty Media, which took over the sport in January, has worked for a number of months on the spectacular demo which will see cars run along Whitehall from Trafalgar Square. They are understood to be surprised and disappointed by Hamilton's no-show.

Two day holiday before the greatest race weekend of the year!! #blessed #greatful #GodIsTheGreatest A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Jul 11, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

Hamilton's timing for the break is curious given that the British Grand Prix, a race he described earlier this month as the most important on the calendar, is just four days away.

Formula One also heads for its traditional four-week summer break next month in which the sport is effectively on shutdown for a fortnight.

"To my loving fans, I can't wait to see you in Silverstone," Hamilton said in a short message on his Twitter account yesterday. "Until then, I'm away on a two day break. God Bless you all. Love, Lewis."

1/20 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari Vettel finished fourth last season and will hope improvements to the team's 1.6-litre V6 will help him back onto the podium. Getty

2/20 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari The experienced Finn largely underperformed last season. At 37, could be his final season racing for a top team. Getty

3/20 Sergio Perez, Force India Perez retains the drive he has held since 2014. Force India again use the Mercedes-AMG engine. Getty

4/20 Esteban Ocon, Force India The talented 20-year-old raced in 9 Grand Prix for Manor last season and earns a call-up to a much more competitive team. Getty

5/20 Romain Grosjean, Haas Haas had a very good season last year, finishing 8th with their Ferrari engine. Grosjean will look to improve on his 13th place finish. AFP/Getty

6/20 Kevin Magnussen, Haas The Dane moves from Renault to Haas. Struggled last season. Getty

7/20 Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren The talented Belgian, who scored a world championship point in the unfamiliar MP4-31 last year, replaces Jenson Button at McLaren. Getty

8/20 Fernando Alonso, McLaren The youngest double champion of all-time remains at McLaren for the 2017 season, despite a well publicised approach from Mercedes. Getty

9/20 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes The team - and driver - to beat since the infamous V6 rule changes came into place in 2014. Getty

10/20 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Bottas replaces world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes, Will push Hamilton all the way this campaign. Getty

11/20 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Adrian Newey has completely redesigned the RB13 for the 2017 season and Ricciardo will be hopeful of bettering last year's 3rd place finish. Getty

12/20 Max Verstappen, Red Bull There will be plenty of attention on Verstappen as he completes his first full season at Red Bull. Getty

13/20 Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Hulkenberg moves to the team from Force India, replacing Kevin Magnussen. Getty

14/20 Jolyon Palmer, Renault The Brit came under pressure last year for a disappointing 18th-place finish. Will be hopeful of improvement. Getty

15/20 Marcus Ericsson, Sauber Sauber were poor last season and were plagued by retirements. Ericsson nevertheless remains with the team for a third campaign. AFP/Getty

16/20 Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber The 22-year-old wins a drive at Sauber, moving from Manor Racing. Getty

17/20 Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso Resigned to Toro Rosso after plenty of speculation; will be desperate to show he shouldn't have been replaced by Verstappen at Red Bull. Getty

18/20 Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso Now in his third season with the team. Toro Rosso this year return to a Renault engine. Getty

19/20 Lance Stroll, Williams 18-year-old rookie. Stroll's first appearance in the car didn't inspire confidence, he spun the car in testing. Getty

20/20 Felipe Massa, Williams Heroically returns to the team after Bottas departed for Mercedes. One of the most experienced drivers on the grid. Getty

The 32-year-old then uploaded a short video in which he appeared to be partying with friends.

When asked why Hamilton would be absent from the London demo, a Mercedes spokesperson said: "As Lewis posted on social media, he is on a short break until Silverstone."

Hamilton's former rival and defending champion Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button, the 2009 world champion who has flown in from California, and Vettel will all take part in the event.

Hamilton is due to appear in front of the media at Silverstone on Thursday ahead of his home race.