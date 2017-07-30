An ugly war of words broke out in the wake of the Hungarian Grand Prix after Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg clashed during the race, with the later former telling the Renault driver to “suck my balls” when they met in parc fermé.

The two were battling for 10th place late in the race after Hulkenberg endured a slow pit stop that dropped him behind the Haas, though with fresher tyres and a faster car he tried to pass Magnussen as they battled through turns one and two.

The German managed to get to the outside of Magnussen around the second corner, and Magnussen drifted wide to force him off the track in order to maintain the position, though he was subsequently given a five-second penalty by the race stewards that dropped him from 11th to 13th after the race.

When the two saw each other in the drivers’ pen ahead of their mandatory interviews, Hulkenberg approached Magnussen and sarcastically congratulated him for being “once again the most unsporting driver”.

Magnussen, the son of former F1 driver and endurance racing veteran Jan Magnussen, replied: “Suck my balls, honey.”

Hulkenberg was far from impressed by his response and, when speaking to NBC afterwards, did not hold back in his assessment of the Dane.

"I congratulated him for being the most unsporting driver of the whole grid once again. When it comes to racing, he's just nasty.

"Hard defending is fine but when he does this, it's just ruthless and sending people into the wall.

Hulkenberg was forced off the road by Magnussen late in the race ( Getty )

"What he did there, opening up the steering, making me run wide, it's just being an arsehole basically.

"We had really nice words, he said [suck my balls], that was his return, so it's quite interesting with him."

Hulkenberg plans to bring up Magnussen’s behaviour to FIA race director Charlie Whiting, and the clash is not the first of the weekend to involve Magnussen after he launched a verbal attack on three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for “always being in the way” after free practice on Friday.

Nico Hulkenberg says he will report Magnussen to FIA race director Charlie Whiting ( Getty )

"There's no one in front of him and he still decides to go extremely slow in the last sector when I'm on a good lap," Magnussen explained after feeling he was held up by the Mercedes driver. "It's just unnecessary for him to be that slow on the last sector, with no one in front of him. He always gets in the way so it's not news. I only did four laps today and he managed to get in the way!"

It came after Hamilton was investigated by stewards for allegedly blocking Magnussen’s teammate, Romain Grosjean, during qualifying for the British Grand Prix, though no action was taken against the Briton. “There's not anything illegal in what he does, it's only a bit disrespectful,” added Magnussen.