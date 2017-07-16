To hear Lewis Hamilton speak after he had scored his 57th grand prix triumph, his fifth in his home race which brought him equal with greats Jim Clark and Alain Prost, he seemed to spend more of his time watching the race on the huge diamond screens around Silverstone.

He didn’t, of course, but such was the ease with which he seemed to control it from the moment it started until he crossed the finish line 14 seconds clear of his Mercedes team-mate, Valtteri Bottas, that a perfect afternoon enabled him to over-deliver for the 137,500 fans who gathered to see him close the points gap to arch-rival Sebastian Vettel.

The hard truth is that nobody saw which way he went, and that Vettel was never a factor for the win. And the German went home angry, his 20 point lead slashed to just one.

The 2017 Formula 1 grid







20 show all The 2017 Formula 1 grid





































1/20 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari Vettel finished fourth last season and will hope improvements to the team's 1.6-litre V6 will help him back onto the podium. Getty

2/20 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari The experienced Finn largely underperformed last season. At 37, could be his final season racing for a top team. Getty

3/20 Sergio Perez, Force India Perez retains the drive he has held since 2014. Force India again use the Mercedes-AMG engine. Getty

4/20 Esteban Ocon, Force India The talented 20-year-old raced in 9 Grand Prix for Manor last season and earns a call-up to a much more competitive team. Getty

5/20 Romain Grosjean, Haas Haas had a very good season last year, finishing 8th with their Ferrari engine. Grosjean will look to improve on his 13th place finish. AFP/Getty

6/20 Kevin Magnussen, Haas The Dane moves from Renault to Haas. Struggled last season. Getty

7/20 Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren The talented Belgian, who scored a world championship point in the unfamiliar MP4-31 last year, replaces Jenson Button at McLaren. Getty

8/20 Fernando Alonso, McLaren The youngest double champion of all-time remains at McLaren for the 2017 season, despite a well publicised approach from Mercedes. Getty

9/20 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes The team - and driver - to beat since the infamous V6 rule changes came into place in 2014. Getty

10/20 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Bottas replaces world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes, Will push Hamilton all the way this campaign. Getty

11/20 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Adrian Newey has completely redesigned the RB13 for the 2017 season and Ricciardo will be hopeful of bettering last year's 3rd place finish. Getty

12/20 Max Verstappen, Red Bull There will be plenty of attention on Verstappen as he completes his first full season at Red Bull. Getty

13/20 Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Hulkenberg moves to the team from Force India, replacing Kevin Magnussen. Getty

14/20 Jolyon Palmer, Renault The Brit came under pressure last year for a disappointing 18th-place finish. Will be hopeful of improvement. Getty

15/20 Marcus Ericsson, Sauber Sauber were poor last season and were plagued by retirements. Ericsson nevertheless remains with the team for a third campaign. AFP/Getty

16/20 Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber The 22-year-old wins a drive at Sauber, moving from Manor Racing. Getty

17/20 Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso Resigned to Toro Rosso after plenty of speculation; will be desperate to show he shouldn't have been replaced by Verstappen at Red Bull. Getty

18/20 Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso Now in his third season with the team. Toro Rosso this year return to a Renault engine. Getty

19/20 Lance Stroll, Williams 18-year-old rookie. Stroll's first appearance in the car didn't inspire confidence, he spun the car in testing. Getty

20/20 Felipe Massa, Williams Heroically returns to the team after Bottas departed for Mercedes. One of the most experienced drivers on the grid. Getty

“We have the best fans here. I see you out there!” he told his supporters over his radio as he toured in, after a pluperfect performance in which his only significant concern was some blistering on his soft Pirelli tyres just past mid-distance. “Thank you. God bless you!”

And when he stood atop the podium, joined in his moment of triumph by his old team-mate and sparring partner Jenson Button, he added: “Look how happy these people are! Just a big thanks to everyone. I’m coming over to crowd-surf, just so you know. Be ready for me!”

And he kept that promise, entertaining the people who had flocked in to see him in a whole new different way, as television cameras captured a wonderful cameo of dour Finns Bottas and Raikkonen sitting glumly and speechless in the media room, waiting for him to arrive so that the final act of the show could start.

Even off the track this weekend, Hamilton has been in control.

After Jolyon Palmer’s wretched luck at Renault persisted when his car’s brake-by-wire system malfunctioned on the grid formation lap, and necessitated another start and truncation of the race from 52 to 51 laps, Hamilton pushed smoothly into the lead. He then nursed it though one of those tedious safety car interludes after the Toro Rosso duo Carlos Sainz and Daniil Kvyat had collided on the first lap, then simply picked up where he had left off and controlled the race until the end.

Hamilton led from lights to flag much to the delight of the home crowd (Getty)



Raikkonen bravely tried to carry the fight to him, and for a while they swapped fastest laps, but further back Raikkonen’s team leader Sebastian Vettel was getting beaten up by the new kid. Max Verstappen hasn’t been taught about respecting his elders, and he was having nothing of it when Vettel come up alongside his Red Bull going into Stowe corner on the 13th lap. Verstappen didn’t simply roll over, but stayed there with the Ferrari and repassed it on the exit, just as he had done going round the outside of it in the first corners at the start of the race. Where he might have expected anyone else to roll over, Vettel found a blue, red and yellow car where he had been anticipating empty space, and had to back off.

Some smart pitwork, allied to a sticking rear wheelnut on Verstappen’s car, eventually put the Ferrari ahead when they stopped on the 18th and 19th laps, and after that the main challenge to Ferrari came from Hamilton’s team-mate Bottas, who had started ninth, on the more durable but less grippy soft-compound tyres, after getting a five-grid place drop for a gearbox change.

Hamilton controlled the race from start to finish (Getty)



By running a whopping 32 laps, Bottas overtook the Ferraris during their own tyre stops, then came back at them when they were running soft tyres and he was on the faster supersofts.

Vettel resisted at Stowe on the 42nd lap – he’d learned something from Verstappen – but Bottas simply blasted by him going up to the corner the following lap, and set off after Raikkonen.

That was when fate took over, for first Raikkonen, on the 49th lap, then Vettel on the 50th, suffered identical front left tyre failures, and dived for the pits. That left Hamilton and Bottas to finish first and second, and Raikkonen to mop up with a distant third, Vettel slumped to seventh, behind Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg, and thus saw his 20-point lead wiped out.

Vettel was forced into a late stop by a costly puncture (Getty)



“We did an exceptional job as a team,” Hamilton gushed. “The car felt great, the strategy was perfect, and Valtteri did an exceptional job to come back from eighth. It’s been a perfect weekend for us as a team.

“I did a very good start and was able to manage the gap between myself and Kimi, and bit by bit I extended my lead. The plan was to stop on lap 19 and we extended that quite a bit, to lap 25. I was managing the 12 to 14s gap to Kimi and I could see him on the screens round the track, and I could see the fight Valtteri was having with Seb.

“Personally, I don’t take too much from Seb’s incident, just from our perfect weekend. We arrived with all the smoke and mirrors and so much negativity trying to pull the weekend down, but the fans were out and out loving it all weekend, regardless. To be able to go out and perform for them… I’m just so proud of all the work the team have done. The last few races we’ve had pace and not been able show a result. We’re still not perfect, but I hope we now have more perfect races to come.”

Hamilton basked in the glory of a fine win (Getty)



He was sweating, he later explained, not because of the race but because of all the crowd-surfing he had been doing with the fans.

“When I crossed the finish line I could have kept going. The amount of crowd support I’ve had, the energy from my friend Billy Monger [the teenager who lost his legs in April in a racing accident], the Great Ormond Street Hospital kids, the Starlight kids, and my new friend Michael who is suffering from cancer and came down from South Africa… They’ve given me support that I don’t think any other driver gets, even in their home countries, and I dedicate this race to all of them.”