Lance Stroll already under pressure to deliver at Monaco

The pressure is building on 18-year-old Formula One rookie Lance Stroll, even if the Canadian continues to sound positive, and Monaco next week is likely to be his toughest race yet.

With five races done, a quarter of the season, the youngest driver on the grid has yet to score a point for his Williams team.

Monaco, with the wider 2017 cars hurtling ever faster around the narrow and twisty streets, will be a challenge even for the most experienced.

"I think Monaco will be tricky for everybody and for Lance it will be maybe one of the most difficult tracks for him because he doesn't know the track," Brazilian team mate Felipe Massa told reporters at last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

The 2017 Formula 1 grid







20 show all The 2017 Formula 1 grid





































1/20 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari Vettel finished fourth last season and will hope improvements to the team's 1.6-litre V6 will help him back onto the podium. Getty

2/20 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari The experienced Finn largely underperformed last season. At 37, could be his final season racing for a top team. Getty

3/20 Sergio Perez, Force India Perez retains the drive he has held since 2014. Force India again use the Mercedes-AMG engine. Getty

4/20 Esteban Ocon, Force India The talented 20-year-old raced in 9 Grand Prix for Manor last season and earns a call-up to a much more competitive team. Getty

5/20 Romain Grosjean, Haas Haas had a very good season last year, finishing 8th with their Ferrari engine. Grosjean will look to improve on his 13th place finish. AFP/Getty

6/20 Kevin Magnussen, Haas The Dane moves from Renault to Haas. Struggled last season. Getty

7/20 Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren The talented Belgian, who scored a world championship point in the unfamiliar MP4-31 last year, replaces Jenson Button at McLaren. Getty

8/20 Fernando Alonso, McLaren The youngest double champion of all-time remains at McLaren for the 2017 season, despite a well publicised approach from Mercedes. Getty

9/20 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes The team - and driver - to beat since the infamous V6 rule changes came into place in 2014. Getty

10/20 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Bottas replaces world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes, Will push Hamilton all the way this campaign. Getty

11/20 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Adrian Newey has completely redesigned the RB13 for the 2017 season and Ricciardo will be hopeful of bettering last year's 3rd place finish. Getty

12/20 Max Verstappen, Red Bull There will be plenty of attention on Verstappen as he completes his first full season at Red Bull. Getty

13/20 Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Hulkenberg moves to the team from Force India, replacing Kevin Magnussen. Getty

14/20 Jolyon Palmer, Renault The Brit came under pressure last year for a disappointing 18th-place finish. Will be hopeful of improvement. Getty

15/20 Marcus Ericsson, Sauber Sauber were poor last season and were plagued by retirements. Ericsson nevertheless remains with the team for a third campaign. AFP/Getty

16/20 Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber The 22-year-old wins a drive at Sauber, moving from Manor Racing. Getty

17/20 Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso Resigned to Toro Rosso after plenty of speculation; will be desperate to show he shouldn't have been replaced by Verstappen at Red Bull. Getty

18/20 Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso Now in his third season with the team. Toro Rosso this year return to a Renault engine. Getty

19/20 Lance Stroll, Williams 18-year-old rookie. Stroll's first appearance in the car didn't inspire confidence, he spun the car in testing. Getty

20/20 Felipe Massa, Williams Heroically returns to the team after Bottas departed for Mercedes. One of the most experienced drivers on the grid. Getty

Williams did not expect the billionaire's son to light up the sport immediately, although Max Verstappen set a benchmark when he came in at 17 with Toro Rosso, and the Canadian's retirements have not been all of his own making.

On his debut in Australia he started last after a penalty for a gearbox change and was halted by brake failure in the race.

In China he qualified 10th but made contact with Force India's Sergio Perez on the opening lap and spun off.

Bahrain saw a lap 12 collision with Spaniard Carlos Sainz, who was handed a penalty, while Russia finally brought an 11th place finish after an early spin. Spain ended in 16th place after qualifying 18th.

"One of the very difficult things for Lance is the enormous pressure placed upon him," commented Williams technical head Paddy Lowe.

"He's a driver with a lot of expectation around him from not just people close to him but even more across the paddock, I think, because there's a lot of spotlight on how he got here and 'does he really deserve the drive?' and all those things.

"Racing drivers are by their natures super-competitive, they are the best and the worst at beating themselves up if they don't think they are performing as they should. So that cascades and creates its own pressure for him.

"There are no easy answers to how do you undo that pressure."

Massa, the veteran who came out of a brief retirement when Valtteri Bottas moved to Mercedes in January as replacement for retired champion Nico Rosberg, has been offering guidance to his team mate.

Lowe, who joined from Mercedes this year, is also trying to help him along.

"I appreciate the challenging position he's in so I'm trying to help him through that," said the Briton.

"One thing that's important is actually to just enjoy it. people love driving quick cars and actually if you're not here enjoying it, it's not going to go well. But it's more easily said than done with all the pressure."

Stroll hasn't made the best of starts to the season ( Getty )

Stroll, the first Canadian F1 racer since 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, won last year's European F3 championship.

He recognised when he was announced as a Williams driver in November that there would be questions about the level of support he has had from wealthy father Lawrence, who made a fortune from the Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors fashion brands.

"I don't want to say exactly when I'll be able to show everyone that I'm not just here for money because that depends on so many other things and details coming into place," he said then. "But I'm just going to worry about my business."

Looking ahead to Monaco, he was staying positive as ever last weekend.

"It's going to be very challenging, for sure. Realistically, it's going to be tough. I hope it changes, but our car's also not been amazing there in the past," he said.

"But you never know. You've got to always be positive and it's kind of one of those races where whatever happens, happens."