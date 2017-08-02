Robert Kubica back in business as Pole nears his return to F1 after suffering career-changing injuries

There was a fraction of the fans at the Hungaroring on Wednesday than the record crowd that turned out for Sunday’s Grand Prix, and yet those in attendance were all treated to something that will never be recreated: the return of Robert Kubica.

Six years after suffering career-changing injuries in a rally crash in Italy, the Pole returned to a Formula One cockpit to test this year’s Renault and, he hoped, prove he still had that special touch that marked him out as a champion of the future.

It did not start well.

With a melee unfolding in front of the Renault garage as photographers grappled to try get into place and capture the best snap of Kubica back behind the wheel – and mechanics frantically trying to move them out of the way – he made it barely two metres before hitting the garage wall with his rear wheel. The impact caused the Renault canopy to collapse onto his car, but if this was a sign or either rustiness or nerves, it did not last long.

By lunchtime the 32-year-old had already completed more than a single race distance, with the stands swelling as red and white Polish flags and Kubica-mad fans draped the grandstands, cheering him on every pass down the main straight.

Come the end of the second and final day’s testing, Kubica had completed a whopping 142 laps on his first drive in a contemporary F1 car since 2011 and, more importantly, was just one-tenth shy of Jolyon Palmer’s fastest qualifying lap with a time clocked at 1:18.572. Like riding a bike, Kubica hadn’t forgotten how to drive an F1, and that’s an ominous sign for Palmer – even if Kubica’s lap time was set on the ultra-soft Pirelli’s as opposed to Palmer’s super-softs.

Fans and racers alike are happy to see Kubica back in the paddock ( Getty )

"It has been an incredible journey to this point, where I have answered many questions to myself,” Kubica said afterwards, knowing that the task was to prove not only to Renault but to himself that he is capable of a return to the sport in 2018.

"After today, it’s too early to say what the next step might be. For now, I owe a big thanks to everyone at Renault Sport F1.

"It was a fantastic feeling for me to be here today in the R.S.17 and also it was amazing to see so many fans come to see me out on track, so thank you to all of them.”

He may have been keen to play down his hopes, but this was a major step forwards toward his dream of returning to handle his unfinished business. At the time of his accident, Kubica was in the frame for a move to Ferrari, a team that would have given him the platform to challenge for race wins even if championships were out of the frame due to Red Bull’s domination.

Kubica's fans turned out in their masses at the Hungaroring ( Getty )

But not only that, the paddock will be glad to see him back. “Robert's one of the quickest drivers I've ever raced against," Lewis Hamilton said this week. “He's one of the best drivers I've driven against. If he was still racing today he'd been in contention for a world title, if he'd not won one.

“Just raw, natural talent, which I think as a sport it's a shame we don't have here with us – because there's not a lot that comes through. Not a lot of great, great drivers come through. You have some that are much better than the rest, but still not the greatest, and then you have real special drivers like him.”

If Palmer’s chances of staying with Renault next season were bleak – he is yet to score a point to teammate Nico Hulkenberg’s 26 – this felt like the final nail in the coffin, and given that Kubica can clearly keep pace with the rest of the pack if handed time to find his touch once more, do not be surprised to see him return before the F1 circus packs up for the winter.

