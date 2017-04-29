In their fourth qualifying encounter of an increasingly intriguing season, it was Sebastian Vettel who came of better at Sochi Autodrom, as Lewis Hamilton was left struggling once again behind his team-mate as Mercedes were pushed off the front row of the grid for Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix by both Ferraris.

Struggling, but determined to make a real race of it tomorrow.

All weekend, as indeed all season, the art has been in getting Pirelli’s soft, supersoft and ultrasoft tyres working in their optimal temperature-limited window. Ferrari have generally done this better than anyone, but here it’s the front right tyre that does the most work, which should have helped Mercedes who previously have struggled with their rear tyre wear. As in Bahrain, it was Valtteri Bottas who was Mercedes’ leading driver, as Hamilton struggled to get on the pace.

He trailed Bottas in all three practice sessions, and again in the first two qualifying sessions.

At the start of the critical third session things began to go wrong straight away. He led Nico Hulkenberg’s Renault out of the pits, then had his vital tyre warm-up lap process heavily compromised when the German started to battle with him in Turns 2 and 3 before overtaking the Mercedes in Turn 5. As Hamilton trailed Hulkenberg, he went into his first all-out lap without his tyres at their optimal temperatures.

As Raikkonen went fastest with 1m 33.253s, the fastest lap thus far of the weekend, Bottas went second on 1m 33.289s with Vettel third on 1m 33.426s. Hamilton was a disgruntled fourth on 1m 34.464s.

Raikkonen did not improve on his second run, but Vettel did, his 1m 33.194s enough to settle the issue easily.

Behind them, Bottas looked good but did not improve, while a fastest first sector time for Hamilton translated in an improvement to 1m 33.767s, but no upward movement from fourth on the grid.

“I had a good start to session, and was feeling really comfortable in Q1,” Vettel said. “But in Q2 I lost a little bit the rhythm. I tried to get it back on my final run but it went wrong and I locked up.

Sebastian Vettel is on pole position for the Russian Grand Prix ( Getty )

In Q3 my first run was not really tidy so I left it to the end. It was a good lap, and I improved in the final sector. I knew it would be tight and I was the first one to cross the line; I saw that I was ahead of Kimi’s first-run time, so I immediately opened the radio and asked about the others [Bottas and Hamilton], and they said they were closing the lap, closing the lap, they are getting closer, then first I was told Valtteri had not improved, then Lewis. It was a big relief.”

Told the news, he expressed that very simply: “Yes, yes, yes, yes!” as he learned not only that he had won his 47th pole position, but that Ferrari had finally toppled Mercedes, taking pole for the first time since Singapore in 2015, and locking out the front row for the first time since the French Grand Prix in 2008.

Kimi Raikkonen will start from second after narrowly missing out ( Getty )

“The car was phenomenal this afternoon, it really was a pleasure to push it to the limit,” he enthused. “If you have the rhythm here, it’s fantastic. I’m so glad I got it back. This was an important step, we improver a bit and maybe the circuit came our way at the end.

“It’s been a good start to the season; Mercedes have been very, very strong in qualifying, but we are in front and that’s a great achievement. We improved the car a little for this race, but it will be very close for the race. We’ll see, but for now we are full of joy, very happy to be are back, and we will try and take the momentum into race tomorrow.”

“I just wasn’t quick enough today,” Hamilton admitted. “We have to go back to the drawing board and try and figure out why. Tomorrow is still all to play for. I’m still up there in the mix. It was all the last sector, I was losing half a second there. That’s where all the mistakes happen. It was a real struggle, getting tyre temperature and really maximising and utilising the tyres. It was an issue yesterday and we made some changes, and it worked, but then too much maybe – because that last sector was a struggle.”

Valtteri Bottas was the quicker of the two Mercedes but couldn't challenge the Ferraris ( Getty )

“Ferrari are quickest here today, and generally during race trim, so it’ll be interesting to see where we stand tomorrow. This means we have a real race. It’s just a shame today I definitely wasn’t at my optimum. Normally I’m a lot quicker than I am today, so I need to and work out why and see what I can do.

“It’s only a one-stop race, so it’s a very simple strategy, so I’m not particularly confident on that, but I’m going to work as hard as I can to do it on track.”

Raikkonen was philosophical about just failing to take his first pole position since that French race in 2008.

“Of course you aim to be in front and I have been feeling better with the car this weekend, but I had some traffic on my out lap on my last run and couldn’t make the tyres last so well, but it was in any case more tricky than my first run. I tried to get it back in the last corner but it didn’t pay off. I’m happier than in previous qualifying this year, but I had all the tools to be in front. But a 1-2 for the team is not bad.”

Lewis Hamilton could only manage fourth position ( Getty )

Bottas was candid. “I think we can clearly see from the result that Ferrari were quicker today. It was close in the end, but not enough. All weekend they’ve had the upper hand, they seem to be able to extract more from the softer tyres. We struggled yesterday but improved today, but not enough.

“Race day is what really counts, and a second row start here is not so bad with the long run down to Turn 1…”

Doubtless, that’s just what Hamilton was thinking, too.

Final Positions after Qualifying:

1 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1min 33.194secs

2 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1:33.253

3 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:33.289

4 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:33.767

5 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 1:34.905

6 Felipe Massa (Bra) Williams 1:35.110

7 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:35.161

8 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault 1:35.285

9 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 1:35.337

10 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Force India 1:35.430

11 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:35.948

12 Lance Stroll (Can) Williams 1:35.964

13 Daniil Kvyat (Rus) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:35.968

14 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:36.017

15 Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren 1:36.660

16 Jolyon Palmer (Gbr) Renault 1:36.462

17 Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel) McLaren 1:37.070

18 Pascal Wehrlein (Ger) Sauber-Ferrari 1:37.332

19 Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber-Ferrari 1:37.507

20 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:37.620

Note: Stoffel Vandoorne has a 15 place grid penalty for exceeding the number of power unit components allowed for the season.