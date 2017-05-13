Both Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have stressed that it will be the little things that determine the destiny of the 2017 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. And nothing illustrated that more graphically than their battle in qualifying at Montmelo on Saturday afternoon.

Had Hamilton not made the best of windy conditions and achieved an excellent first-run lap of 1m 19.149s, would he have annexed the 64th pole position of his career and the crucially important starting place on the grid?

Had Vettel not decided not to switch off his engine when instructed to do so by his engineers at the start of the qualifying session, or had he not waited sufficiently to follow that instruction so that he went past the first turn-out he could have take to place his car in a protective position by the side of the track, he might not then have detected that his engine was actually okay.

It had been changed once that morning, by routine, and once again when the replacement developed a water leak. By deciding to wait that little bit longer, he discovered that all was actually well and lived to fight for pole and to join Hamilton on the front row, instead of starting from the back of the grid.

1/20 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari Vettel finished fourth last season and will hope improvements to the team's 1.6-litre V6 will help him back onto the podium. Getty

2/20 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari The experienced Finn largely underperformed last season. At 37, could be his final season racing for a top team. Getty

3/20 Sergio Perez, Force India Perez retains the drive he has held since 2014. Force India again use the Mercedes-AMG engine. Getty

4/20 Esteban Ocon, Force India The talented 20-year-old raced in 9 Grand Prix for Manor last season and earns a call-up to a much more competitive team. Getty

5/20 Romain Grosjean, Haas Haas had a very good season last year, finishing 8th with their Ferrari engine. Grosjean will look to improve on his 13th place finish. AFP/Getty

6/20 Kevin Magnussen, Haas The Dane moves from Renault to Haas. Struggled last season. Getty

7/20 Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren The talented Belgian, who scored a world championship point in the unfamiliar MP4-31 last year, replaces Jenson Button at McLaren. Getty

8/20 Fernando Alonso, McLaren The youngest double champion of all-time remains at McLaren for the 2017 season, despite a well publicised approach from Mercedes. Getty

9/20 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes The team - and driver - to beat since the infamous V6 rule changes came into place in 2014. Getty

10/20 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Bottas replaces world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes, Will push Hamilton all the way this campaign. Getty

11/20 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Adrian Newey has completely redesigned the RB13 for the 2017 season and Ricciardo will be hopeful of bettering last year's 3rd place finish. Getty

12/20 Max Verstappen, Red Bull There will be plenty of attention on Verstappen as he completes his first full season at Red Bull. Getty

13/20 Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Hulkenberg moves to the team from Force India, replacing Kevin Magnussen. Getty

14/20 Jolyon Palmer, Renault The Brit came under pressure last year for a disappointing 18th-place finish. Will be hopeful of improvement. Getty

15/20 Marcus Ericsson, Sauber Sauber were poor last season and were plagued by retirements. Ericsson nevertheless remains with the team for a third campaign. AFP/Getty

16/20 Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber The 22-year-old wins a drive at Sauber, moving from Manor Racing. Getty

17/20 Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso Resigned to Toro Rosso after plenty of speculation; will be desperate to show he shouldn't have been replaced by Verstappen at Red Bull. Getty

18/20 Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso Now in his third season with the team. Toro Rosso this year return to a Renault engine. Getty

19/20 Lance Stroll, Williams 18-year-old rookie. Stroll's first appearance in the car didn't inspire confidence, he spun the car in testing. Getty

20/20 Felipe Massa, Williams Heroically returns to the team after Bottas departed for Mercedes. One of the most experienced drivers on the grid. Getty

The little things. You get the picture.

Mercedes and Ferrari brought new goodies to make their cars go faster, and both seemed to make exactly the same size step forwards.

There was a lot of allusion to Jedi knights and the Starship Enterprise in today’s media conference, much of it concerning the unusual shapes brought here as part of Mercedes’ aerodynamic improvements. Vettel admitted he is not a big fan of either intergalactic icons.

“I’m happy with the bits we bought,” he said, adding as if slightly seeking to put down his rivals, “They are not as flashy and bling, but they are working.”

Hamilton beat Bottas and Vettel to pole position (Getty)

Hamilton, as he so often does (and, indeed, as does Vettel) paid tribute to the factory workforce in Brackley who have prepared all the new bits that helped his Silver Arrow to fly even faster.

“The team have brought a really great package here,” he said. “It’s quality rather than quantity, though perhaps a more visible package, and it’s strange that after we’d both bolted all our bits on, we were still within half a tenth of each other.”

The British champion is back on form after his upset in Russia, after working with his engineers to hone his car’s set-up. He was fastest on Friday, and again when it mattered through qualifying. Vettel, by contrast, admitted that he was a bit lost yesterday, that he felt like a captain who wasn’t sailing his own ship.

“I wasn’t happy at all,” he said. “I could feel what the car had there, but I just couldn’t get to it. Today, it was just phenomenal. And the team were phenomenal, the way they changed the engine after the problem with a water leak this morning. It’s a three-hour job and they did it sub-two hours. I was ready to fire up for Q1. It was quite funny, because Kimi’s crew [his team-mate, Raikkonen’s] helped out. There was on car on one side of the garage with only two people working on it, and on the other side was this car with people all over it like bees.

It was Hamilton's 64th career pole and his third in five races this year (Getty)

“We had an issue that turned out not to be a problem; I’m blind in that moment, I don’t know what to do, so I listen to the engineers. I was far away round the track from garage and just wanted to double-check that I got message right to switch off the engine, because that’s the last thing you want to do. And I had just gone past an opening by the side of the track, so I had time to go looking for another one when I realised that the engine was okay.

“We could have had pole position today. I lost a tenth of a second, which is all I needed. But I never know what to expect in the last sector here, and when we were together at Red Bull, Mark Webber taught me many lessons here and I still don’t get it. I need to go back to school! But when I consider where we were this morning, I think we made a really good recovery.”

Hamilton handled the changing wind direction well on his first run, which took 1m 19.149s. Vettel’s occupied 1m 19.661s, leaving Russian GP winner Valtteri Bottas, who had had engine issues of his own in his Mercedes, on 1m 19.390s, and his own team-mate, Raikkonen, on 1m 19.639s. But where Hamilton was unable to improve on his second run, Vettel jumped the Finns with 1m 19.200s, setting up the next instalment in his and Hamilton’s mana a mano contest.

“It’s going to be a tough race tomorrow when you see how close it is between us,” Hamilton said. “It’s milliseconds. It’s the third longest run to the first corner here, I think, so it’s important that I get a good start. We’ve worked hard at that, so we’ll do the best we can.”

“I need a perfect start, simple as that,” Vettel countered as Bottas listened intently, planning a repeat of his own demon getaway that won him his first grand prix success last time out. “I just need to do everything right, and then the best way is to both attack and defend.”

Hamilton would like nothing better than to head to his beloved Monaco having turned the red tide and retrieved the lead of the title chase with a 55th victory tomorrow afternoon. But it’s no clear-cut matter.