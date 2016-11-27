Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton battle it out for the right to be crowned the 2016 Formula One world champion in today’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the German needing just a podium finish to guarantee his first title.

Hamilton starts from pole position, but he knows that even if he wins the Grand Prix, his fate lies in the hands of others.

Those others are the two Red Bulls and the two Ferraris, with Hamilton needing at least two of them to get in front of Rosberg in order for the Briton to have any hope of clinching a fourth world championship.

Hamilton struck the first blow by taking pole position ahead of Rosberg, but his Mercedes teammate will line up second on the grid and the prospects of Rosberg being passed look slim given he was over half-a-second faster than the third-placed Daniel Ricciardo.

What time does it start?

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will begin at 13:00 with lights out, with The Independent’s full coverage getting underway from midday.

Where can I watch it?

Both Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1 will show the race live. Channel 4 begin their coverage from 12:00 and run until 16:40, while Sky Sports F1 will start at the earlier time of 11:30 but end their coverage at 16:15.

How can Lewis Hamilton win the title?

Hamilton trails Rosberg by 12 points, meaning that if he wins the race, he needs Rosberg to finish fourth or worse.

If Hamilton finishes second, he need Rosberg to finish seventh or worse.

If Hamilton finishes third, he needs Rosberg to finish ninth or worse.

If Hamilton finishes fourth, he needs Rosberg to finish 11th or worse

If Hamilton finishes fifth or worse, he cannot win the title.

Starting grid

1 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1mins 38.755secs

2 Nico Rosberg (Ger) Mercedes GP 1:39.058

3 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 1:39.589

4 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1:39.604

5 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:39.661

6 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:39.818

7 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Force India 1:40.501

8 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 1:40.519

9 Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren 1:41.106

10 Felipe Massa (Bra) Williams 1:41.213

11 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Williams 1:41.084

12 Jenson Button (Gbr) McLaren 1:41.272

13 Esteban Gutierrez (Mex) Haas F1 1:41.480

14 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:41.564

15 Jolyon Palmer (Gbr) Renault 1:41.820

16 Pascal Wehrlein (Ger) Manor Racing 1:41.995

17 Daniil Kvyat (Rus) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:42.003

18 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Renault 1:42.142

19 Felipe Nasr (Bra) Sauber-Ferrari 1:42.247

20 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Manor Racing 1:42.286

21 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:42.393

22 Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber-Ferrari 1:42.637