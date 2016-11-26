Lewis Hamilton is looking to make it four pole positions in a row as he continues his late push for the Drivers’ Championship at the final race weekend of the season at Abu Dhabi.

The Briton has been slowly cutting away at Nico Rosberg’s lead at the top of the Drivers’ Championship and will need a pole if he is to have any chance of overtaking his Mercedes teammate on the final race of the season.

Rosberg only needs to finish on the podium on Sunday to win the title

Hamilton is 12 points adrift of Mercedes teammate and rival Rosberg

It will be Jenson Button’s final qualifying session as he retires from the sport

Last five race winners:

Brazil – Lewis Hamilton

Mexico – Lewis Hamilton

United States – Lewis Hamilton

Japan – Nico Rosberg

Malaysia – Daniel Ricciardo

Drivers’ Championship current standing:

1. Nico Rosberg – 367 points

2. Lewis Hamilton – 355 points

3. Daniel Ricciardo – 246 points