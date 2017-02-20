Sauber kicked off a busy week in the Formula 1 paddock by unveiling their new C36-Ferrari challenger for the 2017 season, though the presence of the team’s 25-year anniversary largely hides the fact that the car is lacking in sponsorship that could see the cash-strapped team face a daunting year ahead.

The team released images of their 2017 car on their official website, with the blue and white livery of the most aesthetically pleasing Sauber’s in recent memory.

However, while the gold trim and large “25 Years” message is rather striking, the absence of a main sponsor will be a concern for this year’s driver line-up of Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein, the latter joining from Manor before they went into administration earlier this year.

Wehrlein move has been far from smooth though, with the German set to miss the first pre-season test in Barcelona after hurting his back in the Race of Champions exhibition after rolling a three-wheel Polaris Slingshot.

Monday’s unveiling saw Sauber become the second team to release images of their car for the season ahead – which gets underway on the weekend of 24-26 March in Australia – after Williams released a video of their FW40 last Friday.

But the releases will now come thick and fast, with Renault due to unveil their new car in London on Tuesday, while both Force India and reigning constructor champions Mercedes will hold unveilings at Silverstone on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Ferrari will unveil their latest challenger in Fiorano on Friday with McLaren also choosing to release their car at the end of the week in Woking, while Red Bull and Toro Rosso will both hold on until Sunday 26 February before the RB13 and STR12 with Haas completing the week’s events by holding an online release of their VF17.

Remaining unveilings:

February 21: Renault RS17, London

February 22: Force India VJM10, Silverstone

February 23: Mercedes W08, Silverstone

February 24: Ferrari, Fiorano

February 24: McLaren MCL32, Woking

February 26: Red Bull RB13, Online

February 26: Toro Rosso STR12, Barcelona

February 26: Haas VF17, Online