The former Red Bull driver Mark Webber has claimed that it is unlikely Fernando Alonso will see out the season with McLaren, given the team's crippling reliability issues.

McLaren endured a nightmare start to the new Formula 1 season this weekend, with former world champion Alonso suffering suspension failure late during the Australian Grand Prix to cost him a surprise points finish. His team-mate, Stoffel Vandoorne, meanwhile finished last.

And now Webber, who has a famously good relationship with the Spaniard, has suggested Alonso could walk out on the team if the MCL32’s reliability issues continue.

1/20 Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari Vettel finished fourth last season and will hope improvements to the team's 1.6-litre V6 will help him back onto the podium. Getty

2/20 Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari The experienced Finn largely underperformed last season. At 37, could be his final season racing for a top team. Getty

3/20 Sergio Perez, Force India Perez retains the drive he has held since 2014. Force India again use the Mercedes-AMG engine. Getty

4/20 Esteban Ocon, Force India The talented 20-year-old raced in 9 Grand Prix for Manor last season and earns a call-up to a much more competitive team. Getty

5/20 Romain Grosjean, Haas Haas had a very good season last year, finishing 8th with their Ferrari engine. Grosjean will look to improve on his 13th place finish. AFP/Getty

6/20 Kevin Magnussen, Haas The Dane moves from Renault to Haas. Struggled last season. Getty

7/20 Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren The talented Belgian, who scored a world championship point in the unfamiliar MP4-31 last year, replaces Jenson Button at McLaren. Getty

8/20 Fernando Alonso, McLaren The youngest double champion of all-time remains at McLaren for the 2017 season, despite a well publicised approach from Mercedes. Getty

9/20 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes The team - and driver - to beat since the infamous V6 rule changes came into place in 2014. Getty

10/20 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Bottas replaces world champion Nico Rosberg at Mercedes, Will push Hamilton all the way this campaign. Getty

11/20 Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Adrian Newey has completely redesigned the RB13 for the 2017 season and Ricciardo will be hopeful of bettering last year's 3rd place finish. Getty

12/20 Max Verstappen, Red Bull There will be plenty of attention on Verstappen as he completes his first full season at Red Bull. Getty

13/20 Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Hulkenberg moves to the team from Force India, replacing Kevin Magnussen. Getty

14/20 Jolyon Palmer, Renault The Brit came under pressure last year for a disappointing 18th-place finish. Will be hopeful of improvement. Getty

15/20 Marcus Ericsson, Sauber Sauber were poor last season and were plagued by retirements. Ericsson nevertheless remains with the team for a third campaign. AFP/Getty

16/20 Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber The 22-year-old wins a drive at Sauber, moving from Manor Racing. Getty

17/20 Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso Resigned to Toro Rosso after plenty of speculation; will be desperate to show he shouldn't have been replaced by Verstappen at Red Bull. Getty

18/20 Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso Now in his third season with the team. Toro Rosso this year return to a Renault engine. Getty

19/20 Lance Stroll, Williams 18-year-old rookie. Stroll's first appearance in the car didn't inspire confidence, he spun the car in testing. Getty

20/20 Felipe Massa, Williams Heroically returns to the team after Bottas departed for Mercedes. One of the most experienced drivers on the grid. Getty

“Maybe Fernando is not going to be at McLaren for the whole year” Webber told the Belgian news agency Sporza. “Fernando might not do the whole year. He's frustrated like hell, he doesn't even want to finish seventh or sixth.

“[His situation] is not like Stoffel Vandoorne’s. Maybe points for him is quite nice. But Fernando is not interested in points, he wants to be fighting for podiums.

“So mentally he's a long, long way away from where he wants to be.”

Alonso and Webber are good friends away from the track ( Getty )

McLaren’s Honda-powered cars suffered from a severely underwhelming winter testing series, with the team beset by slow times as well as an assortment of reliability problems.

These problems unsurprisingly reared their head in Australia on the first race weekend of the season, with Alonso suffering from a suspension problem only a few laps from the finish, to ruin a points finish.

And after the race, a brutally frank Alonso left reporters with no doubt as to the depth of McLaren’s problems.

The Spaniard was frank about McLaren's problems after the race ( Getty )

“I think we are last,” Alonso replied when asked about McLaren’s place in the current Formula 1 pecking order.

“That's the performance we have now. We were 10th (today) because the qualifying lap we had yesterday was extremely good.

“The start, I was lucky to gain one position and the (Romain) Grosjean retirement gave us the second one.

“So I think in normal conditions in the normal circuit we should be last.”

Fellow McLaren driver Vandoorne finished last ( Getty )

Alonso’s retirement was particularly disappointing considering how impressive his drive had been up until that point.

The Spaniard had managed to keep himself in 10th position for the majority of the race despite the Force India driver Esteban Ocon – positioned one place behind him – enjoying a 27km/h advantage on the straight.

“Fernando’s car suffered a damaged left-front brake duct early on, but he nonetheless drove a prodigiously impressive race,” McLaren-Honda racing director Eric Boullier conceded at the end of the weekend.

“He wrung every last tenth-of-a-second from a compromised car on every lap, and at one stage a points finish looked to be a possibility for him.

“From here we'll return to Woking and Sakura, where our development work will continue with relentless intensity, with regard to chassis and power unit alike, in an effort to improve MCL32 for the Shanghai-Bahrain double-header in a fortnight's time.”