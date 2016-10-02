Lewis Hamilton dramatically turned on his Mercedes team by appearing to hint at a conspiracy theory after his bid to win a fourth championship was left hanging in the balance following yet another engine failure.

Hamilton was on course to cruise to the 50th victory of his career in Malaysia and move at least five points clear of his sole rival Nico Rosberg, who fought back to finish third following a first-corner collision with Sebastian Vettel, in the championship race.

But with 15 laps remaining, Hamilton's Mercedes engine blew up in the most dramatic of circumstances to hand victory to Daniel Ricciardo with his team-mate Max Verstappen following him home to seal Red Bull's first one-two finish in nearly three years.

Rosberg is now 23 points clear of Hamilton with just five rounds remaining.

Hamilton's title defence has been plagued by a number of mechanical problems, and he swiftly demanded answers from his team.

"Someone doesn't want me to win this year," Hamilton told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"My question is to Mercedes. We have so many engines made for drivers, but mine are the only ones failing this year. Someone needs to give me some answers because this is not acceptable.

"We are fighting for the championship and only my engines are failing. It does not sit right with me.

"I will try and recollect myself and try to get myself together for the race next week. There are many decisive races but this is one of those."

Hamilton's usual session with the written media was subsequently cancelled by Mercedes, with a team spokesperson citing a "mutual decision".

