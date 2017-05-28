  1. Sport
Heartbreak for Fernando Alonso as he fails to escape Formula 1 troubles plaguing him at McLaren at Indy 500

Alonso was in the top 10 with 21 laps remaining when he was forced to withdraw

Takuma Sato was the eventual winner of the 101st Indy 500 Getty

Takuma Sato fought off a challenge from Helio Castroneves to become the first Japanese driver to win the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday while Fernando Alonso's Indy adventure ended in familiar frustration.

Sato, who entered the race with one IndyCar victory on his resume, claimed the sport's biggest prize and in the process denied Castroneves a record-equalling fourth Indy 500 win and a place in the Brickyard's most exclusive club.

Twice Formula One world champion Alonso, who skipped the Monaco Grand Prix to make his IndyCar debut, led for 27 laps and looked ready to earn a fairytale victory until he suffered a familiar fate when his Honda engine expired with 21 laps to go.

It was a case of deja vu for the Spaniard, who came to the Indy 500 partly to escape the engine problems plaguing his McLaren Formula One team.

 

