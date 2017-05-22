The sporting world is paying tribute to Nicky Hayden, the World Superbike Championship rider and former MotoGP world champion, who has died at the age of 35 five days after he was involved in a road accident.

Hayden was cycling along the Rimini coastline in Italy last Wednesday when he was hit by a car. The Kentucky-born rider had been training following his 12th-placed finish at the World Superbikes race at Imola on 14 May.

On Monday, the Cesena hospital where he was being treated for his injuries announced that he had died having suffered "a very serious polytrauma".

Hayden captured imaginations across the world of sport with his dramatic 2006 MotoGP championship victory, which saw the Kentucky-born rider break Valentino Rossi's five-year winning streak.

Following the confirmation of his death, figures from across sport have paid tribute to Hayden. His team-mate in 2006 when he won the world title, Dani Pedrosa, wrote: "Always in my heart, champ. RIP Nicky. #69."

Sporting tributes to Nicky Hayden

Dani Pedrosa

Always in my heart, champ. RIP Nicky. #69 pic.twitter.com/ML35Qm7f1g — Dani Pedrosa (@26_DaniPedrosa) May 22, 2017

Mark Webber

A beautiful person, genuine and real.

RIP mate. pic.twitter.com/UiDwzhe67N — Mark Webber (@AussieGrit) May 22, 2017

Felipe Massa

R.I.P @NickyHayden . My thoughts are with his family. Muita Força a sua família @NickyHayden 🙏🏻 dia muito triste para o esporte !!! pic.twitter.com/xAaAkEgDV5 — Felipe Massa (@MassaFelipe19) May 22, 2017

Chris Hoy

Just awful... RIP Nicky Hayden. https://t.co/7sdZ84K22n — Chris Hoy (@chrishoy) May 22, 2017

Chris Froome

So sad. Rest In Peace Nicky... pic.twitter.com/vVqXFMTs6D — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) May 22, 2017

Giedo van der Garde

Scott Redding

Just heart breaking. Nicky was more than just a true hero in my eyes. I send my love from deep inside my heart. R.I.P Kentucky Kid #69💐❤️ — ReddingPower (@Reddingpower) May 22, 2017

Danny Kent

Nicest guy in the paddock! So so sad😔 always in our hearts❤️ RIP Nicky xx pic.twitter.com/r2iqvGuDrQ — Danny Kent (@DannyKent52) May 22, 2017

Gino Rea

No no no 😭😭 I can barely believe it.

R.I.P Nicky Hayden, you were and always will be an idol to me. Your star will shine forever. https://t.co/7C3WZcSLBI — Gino Rea (@GinoRea) May 22, 2017

Aleix Espargaró

Can't believe... The most easy and good guy i ever meet on a paddock in my life! Love u Nicky! RIP #69 ❤ A post shared by Aleix Espargaro (@aleixespargaro) on May 22, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Hayden's mother Rose and brother Tommy had been at this bedside, along with Hayden's fiancee.