Singapore Grand Prix live: Latest news as Nico Rosberg starts from pole ahead of Daniel Ricciardo and Lewis Hamilton

Follow the latest from the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Circuit

Nico Rosberg starts the Singapore Grand Prix from pole position after Lewis Hamilton could only manage third in qualifying, with Daniel Ricciardo in the Red Bull separating the two Mercedes in their battle for the drivers’ championship. Follow the latest here.

Follow the live action below...

 

Final Positions after Qualifying:

1 Nico Rosberg (Ger) Mercedes GP 1min 42.584secs

2 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 1:43.115

3 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:43.288

4 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:43.328

5 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1:43.540

6 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:44.197

7 Daniil Kvyat (Rus) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:44.469

8 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Force India 1:44.479

9 Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren 1:44.553

10 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 1:44.582

11 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Williams 1:44.740

12 Felipe Massa (Bra) Williams 1:44.991

13 Jenson Button (Gbr) McLaren 1:45.144

14 Esteban Gutierrez (Mex) Haas F1 1:45.593

15 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:45.723

16 Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber-Ferrari 1:47.827

17 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Renault 1:46.825

18 Felipe Nasr (Bra) Sauber-Ferrari 1:46.860

19 Jolyon Palmer (Gbr) Renault 1:46.960

20 Pascal Wehrlein (Ger) Manor Racing 1:47.667

21 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Manor Racing 1:48.296

22 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:49.116

