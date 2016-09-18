Nico Rosberg starts the Singapore Grand Prix from pole position after Lewis Hamilton could only manage third in qualifying, with Daniel Ricciardo in the Red Bull separating the two Mercedes in their battle for the drivers’ championship. Follow the latest here.
- Nico Rosberg starts the Singapore Grand Prix from pole position
- Daniel Ricciardo starts second after putting the Red Bull on the front row
- Lewis Hamilton in third after disappointing Saturday
- Max Verstappen in fourth after out-qualifying the Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen
- Sebastian Vettel starts last after suspension failure in qualifying
Final Positions after Qualifying:
1 Nico Rosberg (Ger) Mercedes GP 1min 42.584secs
2 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 1:43.115
3 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:43.288
4 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:43.328
5 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1:43.540
6 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:44.197
7 Daniil Kvyat (Rus) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:44.469
8 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Force India 1:44.479
9 Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren 1:44.553
10 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 1:44.582
11 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Williams 1:44.740
12 Felipe Massa (Bra) Williams 1:44.991
13 Jenson Button (Gbr) McLaren 1:45.144
14 Esteban Gutierrez (Mex) Haas F1 1:45.593
15 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:45.723
16 Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber-Ferrari 1:47.827
17 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Renault 1:46.825
18 Felipe Nasr (Bra) Sauber-Ferrari 1:46.860
19 Jolyon Palmer (Gbr) Renault 1:46.960
20 Pascal Wehrlein (Ger) Manor Racing 1:47.667
21 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Manor Racing 1:48.296
22 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:49.116
