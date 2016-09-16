Red Bull lay down a marker to Mercedes in opening practice for the Singapore Grand Prix as Max Verstappen headed a one-two with team-mate Daniel Ricciardo while Lewis Hamilton was fourth and his championship rival Nico Rosberg crashed out.

Hamilton's Mercedes team, who have dominated Formula One for the best part of three seasons, were bizarrely off the pace at the Marina Bay Circuit last year.

And despite posting their best efforts on the faster ultrasoft tyre compound, Red Bull's promising performance in the first practice session of the weekend will provide them with hope that they could take the fight to Hamilton and his Mercedes team-mate Rosberg this weekend.

Verstappen's fastest lap of one minute and 45.823 seconds was marginally quicker than that of his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, a four-time winner at the sport's first night race, was also ahead of the Mercedes pair in third, 0.464 seconds off the pace.

Hamilton and his sole title rival Rosberg - who sustained damage to his front wing after crashing at turn 18 with 10 minutes of the 90 remaining - were fourth and fifth respectively, more than half a second slower than the Red Bull pair.

While Rosberg, who is just two points adrift of Hamilton in the championship after winning the last two races, was able to limp back to the pits, his error is unlikely to have aided his confidence at a circuit where he has failed to record a top-three finish since 2008.

1/7 Friday First Practice Sebastian Vettel took third as he outpaced the two Mercedes'. Getty

2/7 Friday First Practice Lewis Hamilton could only manage fourth as Mercedes again struggled in Singapore. Getty

3/7 Friday First Practice Daniel Ricciardo closes in on a Toro Rosso during first practice. Getty

4/7 Friday First Practice Max Verstappen finished fastest in first practice. Getty

5/7 Friday First Practice The sun sets on Singapore as the Marina Bay Circuit begins to light up. Getty

6/7 Friday First Practice Daniel Ricciardo followed the pace of his teammate Max Verstappen as Red Bull topped the time sheets. Getty

7/7 Friday First Practice Nico Rosberg is celebrating his 200th Grand Prix start in Singapore this weekend. Getty

The German is, however, expected to take part in the second practice session later on Friday.

McLaren driver Jenson Button claimed on Thursday that the best he could hope for was seventh this weekend, but the 2009 world champion, who will not be racing in Formula One next season after recently announcing he will take a break from the sport, was only 16th in the order.

The early phase of his session was blighted by a mechanical problem within his McLaren which saw him stop on track after completing only one lap. He was pushed back to the pit lane after some impressive work from the marshals.

Daniel Ricciardo finished second behind Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen (not pictured) (Getty)

Button finished one place ahead of British rookie Jolyon Palmer, who was four seconds slower than Verstappen, but, perhaps more importantly, nearly half-a-second faster than his Renault team-mate Kevin Magnussen.

Palmer, the 25-year-old from Horsham, is hoping to convince his Renault bosses he is worthy of a second season in the sport with the Enstone-team yet to determine their driver line-up for 2017.

Final Times after First Practice:

1 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 45.823secs

2 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 1:45.872

3 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:46.287

4 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:46.426

5 Nico Rosberg (Ger) Mercedes GP 1:46.513

6 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1:46.890

7 Carlos Sainz (Spa) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:46.936

8 Daniil Kvyat (Rus) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:47.683

9 Felipe Massa (Bra) Williams 1:48.044

10 Esteban Gutierrez (Mex) Haas F1 1:48.109

11 Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren 1:48.202

12 Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 1:48.214

13 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Force India 1:48.359

14 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Williams 1:48.453

15 Felipe Nasr (Bra) Sauber-Ferrari 1:49.595

16 Jenson Button (Gbr) McLaren 1:49.615

17 Jolyon Palmer (Gbr) Renault 1:49.794

18 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Renault 1:50.263

19 Pascal Wehrlein (Ger) Manor Racing 1:51.112

20 Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber-Ferrari 1:51.479

21 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Manor Racing 1:52.379

22 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 No Time

