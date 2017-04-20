Great Britain Olympic silver medalist Germaine Mason has died after a motorbike accident in his native Jamaica.

The 34-year-old was on his way to the capital Kingston in the early hours of Thursday morning when he lost control of the bike and crashed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mason was riding in convoy along the Palisadoes main road with a number of athletes including triple Olympic champion Usain Bolt and 2005 world championship silver medalist Michzel Frater.

Sporting deaths in 2017







9 show all Sporting deaths in 2017















1/9 Aaron Hernandez, 27 American football tight end (November 6 1989 – April 19 2017) Getty

2/9 Matthew Tapunuu 'Rosey' Anoaʻi, 47 Samoan professional wrestler (April 7 1970 – April 17 2017) Getty

3/9 Amilcar Henriquez, 33 Panamanian international footballer (August 2 1983 – April 15 2017) AFP

4/9 Mike Hall, 35 British ultra-distance cyclist (4 June 1981 – 31 March 2017) PA

5/9 Ronnie Moran, 83 Former Liverpool football captain and coach (28 February 1934 - 22 March 2017) Getty

6/9 John Surtees, 83 Former F1 and motorbike world champion (11 February 1934-10 March 2017) Getty

7/9 Dan Vickerman, 37 Former Australia international rugby union player (20 February 1971 – 6 February 2017) Getty

8/9 Joost van der Westhuizen, 45 Former South Africa international rugby union player (20 February 1971 – 6 February 2017) Getty

9/9 Rachael Heyhoe-Flint, 77 Former England international women's cricketer (11 June 1939 – 18 January 2017) Getty

Mason won silver in the high jump at the Beijing Games in 2008.

He grew up in the Caribbean before emigrating to the UK and switching allegiances to Team GB in 2006.

Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness tweeted: "Our sincere condolences to the entire sporting fraternity."

Heart goes out to friends and family of Germaine Mason on this sad day..

R I P Germaine . Never forgotten — Linford Christie (@ChristieLinford) April 20, 2017

Jessica Ennis tweeted: "This is just awful. Such sad news," while Linford Christie added: "Heart goes out to friends and family of Germaine Mason on this sad day. R I P Germaine. Never forgotten."

Former Olympic champion Denise Lewis said: "My condolences and deepest sympathy go out to Germaine Mason's family & friends. A tragic loss of such fun & loving person."