  1. Sport
  2. Olympics
  3. Athletics

12-year-old girl dubbed new Usain Bolt runs nearly two seconds within world record time

She also set a new record in the 100m event 

Click to follow
The Independent Online

Popular videos

Jamaica may have a new Usain Bolt on their hands after a 12-year-old female sprinter ran almost within two seconds of the 200m world record.

Brianna Lyston stormed to a record time to win the 200m at the 2017 Boys and Girls Championships over the weekend posting a time of 23.72 seconds.

She finished 0.88 seconds ahead of her nearest rival and only 2.38 seconds behind the 21.34 second world record set by Florence Griffith-Joyner at the 1988 Olympics.

Lyston also won the 100m race in 11.86 seconds, 1.37 seconds behind the world record also set by Griffith-Joyner in the same year.

She has previously beaten winners of the boys’ 300m race by over a second in the Caribbean Union Teachers Championships in Trinidad and Tobago in 2015 too, leading to comparisons to compatriot Bolt.

usain-bolt-2.png
Lyston is set to be Jamaica's next big sprinting star (YouTube)

Bolt also won his first sprinting medal at the same event in 2001 when he took silver with a time of 22.04 seconds – although he was two years Lyston’s senior at the time.

Lyston had already broken the record at the championships during the heats with a sub 24-second effort but her winning time was an even greater improvement. 

Comments