Great Britain were two wins away from equalling their second-best Paralympic haul of gold medals on Saturday as Dame Sarah Storey celebrated a 14th gold of her distinguished career.

Ms Storey, Britain's most decorated female Paralympian, won ParalympicsGB's 60th gold of the Rio Games with her victory in the women's C4/C5 road race.

Britain now have 147 medals in total, with more likely on Saturday's penultimate day of competition.

The British team are second only to China on the official medal table. Ukraine and the United States are in third and fourth places, with Australia in fifth.

Jessica Stretton had earlier led Britain to a one-two-three finish in the women's wheelchair archery final.

A 61st gold came when Jo Frith, the silver medallist behind Ms Stretton in the individual event, combined with John Walker to win the team event ahead of South Korea.

Swimmer Ollie Hynd won the SM8 200 metres individual medley and Hannah Russell won the S12 50m freestyle for gold number 63.

This means Britain is just two gold medals away from beating its score of 65 golds at the Seoul Paralympics 28 years ago.

Only the tally of 107 golds from the New York andStoke Mandeville Games of 1984 seems beyond this team.

A moment of silence will be held during Sunday night's closing ceremony for Iranian cyclist Bahman Golbarnezhad, 48, who died after a crash in a men's road race on Saturday.

2016 Rio Paralympic Games in numbers

One caveat in the medal count is that the Russian team is absent, banned by the International Paralympic Committee for state-sponsored doping.

Russia finished second in the London 2012 medal table, behind China and one place ahead of Britain.

Ms Storey claimed her third title of the Rio Paralympics, 24 years after her first Games as a 14-year-old swimmer in Barcelona.

Storey's win in the 75-kilometres road race followed her day one triumph in the 3km individual pursuit - a win which saw her overtake wheelchair racer Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson as Britain's most decorated Paralympian - and the road time-trial last Wednesday.

She is now two gold medals behind swimmer Mike Kenny, who won 16 gold medals in his career.

The 38-year-old, at her seventh Paralympics, is well-placed to appraise the British performance after four Games as a swimmer and now three on the bike.

“When you think back to Seoul, it's kind of thought to be the first Paralympics of the modern era, but you still had way more classifications out there,” she added.

“When you think we won 65 medals there like that, this makes this team incredible.

The men's wheelchair basketball squad added bronze with an 82-76 defeat of Turkey and sailors Alexandra Rickham and Niki Birrell took bronze in the two-person keelboat.

Helena Lucas, the first person selected for Britain's Olympic or Paralympic team for Rio in April 2015, took bronze in the one-person keelboat.

Lucas, champion at London 2012, had been in gold medal position with one race to go but finished 15th to slip to third.

Ireland won their 10th medal of the Paralympics when Katie-George Dunlevy and pilot Eve McCrystal claimed silver in the women's tandem event. The pair won gold in Wednesday's time-trial.

Britain's Lora Turnham and pilot Corrine Hall were fourth.

Paralympics: Five British athletes to watch







5 show all Paralympics: Five British athletes to watch







1/5 Gordon Reid - men's wheelchair tennis Scotland’s Reid became the first Wimbledon men’s wheelchair tennis singles champion back in July winning the final in straight sets against Sweden’s Stefan Olsson in front of a raucous Court 17 crowd. He added that crown to the doubles title he won the previous day with fellow Brit Alfie Hewett. The 24-year-old is also the Australian Open champion so is very much the one to beat in Rio. Getty

2/5 Dame Sarah Storey - Track cycling C5 3km individual pursuit The incredible cyclist has four chances to add the one gold medal that will take her from 11 to 12 and clear in first place as the most successful Paralympic athlete Great Britain has had. The former swimmer – she took to the pool at her first four Games - is 38 and is entering her seventh Olympics but shows no signs of slowing down. Getty

3/5 7-a-side football GB’s footballers team finished a disappointing seventh in London and will be looking for dramatic improvement this time. They have Jack Rutter, the former Birmingham City full-back, Michael Barker, who used to play alongside Wayne Rooney at the Everton Academy, and Sean Highdale, who played for England U16 alongside Jack Wilshere, in their ranks. All three suffered injuries of varying natures but are now going for gold in Rio. But, be warned, they have Brazil in their group. Getty

4/5 Jonnie Peacock - men's T44 100m The men’s 100m promises to be a fascinating race with blade runner Peacock attempting to defend his title won in London. Then he beat Oscar Pistorius, of course, now the field is even stronger with home favourite Alan Oliveira, America’s Jarryd Wallace, South Africa’s Arnu Fourie, Germany’s Felix Streng and Peacock all aiming to break 11 seconds. Getty

5/5 David Weir - T54 400m, 800m, 1500m, marathon and the T53-54 4x400m Weir (aka the Weirwolf, of course) became a star of the London Games when he won four gold medals: three on the track (5,000m, 1,500m, 800m) and then added marathon victory too. He defends all four titles in Rio. Getty

Steve Bate and pilot Adam Duggleby took bronze in the corresponding men's event, won by Vincent ter Schure and Timo Fransen of Holland.

Swimmer Ellie Robinson finished with bronze in the S6 100m freestyle, behind Yelyzaveta Mereshko as the Ukrainian set a world record of one minute 11.40 seconds. Ellie Simmonds was fifth.

After Hynd won in a world record of 2mins 20.01secs, Steph Millward finished second in the corresponding women's event.

Then Russell triumphed in 27.53 for her second gold of the Games.

Press Association