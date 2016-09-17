Dame Sarah Storey has won Great Britain's 60th gold medal of the Rio Paralympics and the 14th of her career.

A one-two-three finish in the women's wheelchair archery event took Britain's overall medal tally to 129 and Maria Lyle took bronze in the T35 200 metres on the athletics track to make it 130.

And Storey won the 131st medal and 60th gold with a commanding victory in the women's C4/C5 road race.

The 38-year-old cyclist claimed her third title of the Rio Paralympics and the 14th of a scintillating career which began as a 14-year-old swimmer in Barcelona 24 years ago.

Storey's win in the 75-kilometres road race followed her day one triumph in the 3km individual pursuit - a win which saw her overtake wheelchair racer as Britain's most decorated Paralympian - and the road time-trial last Wednesday.

After John Walker's win on Friday, a second archery gold medal followed on the penultimate day of the Games.

Stretton beat team-mate Frith in the women's wheelchair archery final (Getty)

Jessica Stretton beat team-mate Jo Frith in the women's wheelchair final 137-124 to take ParalympicsGB's overall medal tally to 129.

That was after Vicky Jenkins won the duel for bronze, beating Kim Ok-geum of South Korea 125-124.

Britain are now five gold medals short of the haul of 65 from the Seoul Paralympics 28 years ago.

Only the tally of 107 golds from the New York/Stoke Mandeville Games of 1984 seems beyond this team.

One caveat in the medal count is that the Russian team is absent, banned by the International Paralympic Committee for state-sponsored doping. Russia finished second in the London 2012 medal table, behind China and one place ahead of Britain.

China lead the medal standings, but Britain's advantage over a chasing pack led by Ukraine appears unassailable.

