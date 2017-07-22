Tom Daley bounces back from Rio disappointment to claim gold at World Championships

Tom Daley responded from his Olympic disappointment and kept his composure to win a second World Championships 10-metres platform title in Budapest on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Plymouth diver was inconsolable after missing out on qualification from the Olympic semi-final in Rio last August, having been peerless in the earlier qualification heat.

With husband Dustin Lance Black, the Hollywood screenwriter, alongside his mum Debbie in the Duna Arena, Daley this time delivered when the pressure was on to add to the world title he first won in 2009, aged 15.

Tom Daley with his gold medal in Budapest ( Getty )

Daley won with a total of 590.95 points and his success may have made some amends for his performance in Brazil.

However, it may be bitter sweet, too, as China's Chen Aisen, who won Olympic gold in Rio, finished second with 585.25 points.

Chen won Olympic gold with 585.30.

Bronze went to China's Yang Jian with 565.15, while Briton Matty Lee was 12th.

Daley in action at the World Championships ( Getty )

Daley's medal took Great Britain's tally from the diving pool to three.

Earlier on Saturday, Daley and Grace Reid earlier claimed silver in the mixed synchronised 3m springboard.

Daley immediately returned to training for his individual final, where he climbed to the top of the podium once more.