Cheltenham Festival 2017: Betting guide, odds and Paddy Power's tips for day three

Look no further than Unowhatimeanharry for the Stayers’ Hurdle (3.30pm) today – for me, the finest stayer in Europe and definitely one to back.

It could’ve been a different story had the Yanworth team put their horse in this race rather than the Champion, where it all went wrong for them on Tuesday.

He was outpaced in a very tactical battle, whereas the extra distance would surely have suited him.

Regardless, Harry keeps on winning. He didn’t streak clear last time, but is in great form, and is one of my favourite bets of the week.

The JLT Novices’ Chase (1.30pm) features the much-tipped Yorkhill, but I fancy Politologue instead, after being pointed in his direction by top pilot Sam Twiston-Davies.

Trainer Paul Nicholls has been short on Grade 1 winners at Cheltenham in recent memory, but this strapping gelding can turn the tide – and a few pennies into a few pounds.

While the Ryanair Chase (2.50pm) will likely be dominated by a familiar figure – with the budget airline’s supremo Michael O’Leary hoping his horse, Empire of Dirt, can win his event, in a double that would suit his ego.

He could’ve been even more buoyant over this horse, as Gordon Elliott wanted to run him in the Gold Cup, but should still be bringing home the prize here.

After impressing in a handicap here last season, and producing a superb performance in the Irish Gold Cup, his credentials should be further underlined today.