Day two of the Cheltenham Festival is headlined by the Queen Mother Champions Chase as Douvan returns to Prestbury Park, 12 months after his dominant display in the Arkle. Both Gordon Elliott and Nicky Henderson will hope to build on their impressive first day results, while Willie Mullins is yet to get off the mark. Follow the live action here.
Wednesday’s racecard and results:
- 13:30 – Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle
- 14:10 – RSA Novices’ Chase
- 14:50 – Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle
- 15:30 – Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase
- 16:10 – Glenfarclas Chase (Cross Country Chase)
- 17:30 – Weatherbys Champion Bumber
Preview...
Tips:
13.30 Neon Wolf
14.10 Alpha Des Obeaux
14.50 Tombstone
15.30 Douvan
16.10 Cantlow
16.50 Dino Velvet
17.30 Carter McKay
Where can I watch it?
The Cheltenham Festival will be shown live on ITV from 13:00. You can also follow the action with The Independent’s live blog here.
