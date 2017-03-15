Day two of the Cheltenham Festival is headlined by the Queen Mother Champions Chase as Douvan returns to Prestbury Park, 12 months after his dominant display in the Arkle. Both Gordon Elliott and Nicky Henderson will hope to build on their impressive first day results, while Willie Mullins is yet to get off the mark. Follow the live action here.

Wednesday’s racecard and results:

13:30 – Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle

14:10 – RSA Novices’ Chase

14:50 – Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle

15:30 – Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

16:10 – Glenfarclas Chase (Cross Country Chase)

17:30 – Weatherbys Champion Bumber

Follow the live action below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

Preview...

Tips:

13.30 Neon Wolf

14.10 Alpha Des Obeaux

14.50 Tombstone

15.30 Douvan

16.10 Cantlow

16.50 Dino Velvet

17.30 Carter McKay

Where can I watch it?

The Cheltenham Festival will be shown live on ITV from 13:00. You can also follow the action with The Independent’s live blog here.