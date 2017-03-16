  1. Sport
Cheltenham Festival 2017 LIVE: Betting tips, odds, action and results from Day Three

Keep up to date with all the runners and riders on day three of the festival

unowhatimeanharry is the favourite for the Stayer's Hurdle at 3.30pm Getty

Day three of the Cheltenham Festival is headlined by the Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle at 3.30pm on the traditional St Patrick’s Day – the day before the Gold Cup day.

Thursday’s racecard:

1.30 - JLT Novices’ Chase - Odds: 1-1 Yorkhill, 4-1 Top Notch, 9-2 Disko, 6-1 Politologue, 16-1 Flying Angel, 20-1 Kilcrea Vale.

2.10 - Pertemps Final (H’cap Hdle) - Odds: 13-2 Tobefair, 7-1 Presenting Percy, 8-1 Jury Duty, 10-1 El Bandit & For Good Measure & Impulksive Star, 12-1 Others.

2.50 - Ryanair Chase - Odds: 2-1 Un De Sceaux, 3-1 Empire Of Dirt, 7-2 Uxizandre, 7-1 Josses Hill & Sub Lieutenant, 20-1 Alary.

3.30 - Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle - Odds: 5-4 Unowhatimeanharry, 13-2 Jezki, 8-1 Cole Harden, 8-1 Shaneshill, 10-1 Others.

4.10 - Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Handicap Chase - Odds: 9-2 Diamond King, 13-2 Starchitect, 10-1 Bouvreuil & Sizing Codelco, 12-1 Baron Alco & Thomas Crapper, 14-1 Others.

4.50 - Trull House Mares Nov Hdle - 11-8 Let's Dance, 3-1 Airlie Beach, 7-1 Forge Meadow, 8-1 La Bague Au Roi, 12-1 Asthuria & Barra, 25-1 Others.

5.30 - Kim Muir H’cap Chase - Odds: 6-1 Squouateur, 13-2 Mall Dini, 7-1 Southfield Royale, 10-1 Doctor Harper, 12-1 Another Hero & Premier Bond, 16-1 Others.

Follow the live action below…

 

Please allow a moment for the blog to load…

Tips:

1.30: Top Notch

2.10: El Bandit (e/w)

2.50: Un De  Sceaux

3.30: Unowhatimeanharry

4.10: Diamond King

4.50: Let’s Dance

5.30: What’s Happening (e/w)

Where can I watch it?

The Cheltenham Festival will be shown live on ITV from 13:00. You can also follow the action with The Independent’s live blog here.

