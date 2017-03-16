Day three of the Cheltenham Festival is headlined by the Sun Bets Stayers’ Hurdle at 3.30pm on the traditional St Patrick’s Day – the day before the Gold Cup day.
Thursday’s racecard:
1.30 - JLT Novices’ Chase - Odds: 1-1 Yorkhill, 4-1 Top Notch, 9-2 Disko, 6-1 Politologue, 16-1 Flying Angel, 20-1 Kilcrea Vale.
2.10 - Pertemps Final (H’cap Hdle) - Odds: 13-2 Tobefair, 7-1 Presenting Percy, 8-1 Jury Duty, 10-1 El Bandit & For Good Measure & Impulksive Star, 12-1 Others.
2.50 - Ryanair Chase - Odds: 2-1 Un De Sceaux, 3-1 Empire Of Dirt, 7-2 Uxizandre, 7-1 Josses Hill & Sub Lieutenant, 20-1 Alary.
3.30 - Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle - Odds: 5-4 Unowhatimeanharry, 13-2 Jezki, 8-1 Cole Harden, 8-1 Shaneshill, 10-1 Others.
4.10 - Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Handicap Chase - Odds: 9-2 Diamond King, 13-2 Starchitect, 10-1 Bouvreuil & Sizing Codelco, 12-1 Baron Alco & Thomas Crapper, 14-1 Others.
4.50 - Trull House Mares Nov Hdle - 11-8 Let's Dance, 3-1 Airlie Beach, 7-1 Forge Meadow, 8-1 La Bague Au Roi, 12-1 Asthuria & Barra, 25-1 Others.
5.30 - Kim Muir H’cap Chase - Odds: 6-1 Squouateur, 13-2 Mall Dini, 7-1 Southfield Royale, 10-1 Doctor Harper, 12-1 Another Hero & Premier Bond, 16-1 Others.
Tips:
1.30: Top Notch
2.10: El Bandit (e/w)
2.50: Un De Sceaux
3.30: Unowhatimeanharry
4.10: Diamond King
4.50: Let’s Dance
5.30: What’s Happening (e/w)
Where can I watch it?
The Cheltenham Festival will be shown live on ITV from 13:00. You can also follow the action with The Independent’s live blog here.
